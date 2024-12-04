Jacob Fowler’s November stats are mind-boggling

Jacob Fowler hasn’t performed like a 3rd-round draft pick since he arrived in the NCAA.

He plays like a top-10 draft pick because he’s simply dominant.

And in November, he let his talent shine through once again.

The Canadiens’ prospect was named goalie of the month in his conference because his numbers are mind-blowing.

It’s hard to ask for more, after all:

6-1-0 record (with two shutouts)

1.76 goals-against average

.936 efficiency rate

When Fowler is at his best, he helps his team win.

The way he’s going, it’s only natural to think he could make the jump to the pros at the end of his season.

Because if he doesn’t, you have to ask yourself a few questions: does Fowler still have things to learn at the university level? Would he really benefit from another year in the NCAA playing with players of a lower caliber than the American League (or even the National League)?

Jacob Fowler may have just turned 20 (November 24), but he’s already too good for the NCAA.

He’s proven himself, and it’s not as if he hasn’t been excellent already :

You have to be careful with a goalie’s stats in the NCAA.

Cayden Primeau is a case in point.He was exceptional with Northeastern University and now, at 25, he seems to be at a crossroads in the NHL.

On the other hand, it’s interesting to see Jacob Fowler being so good at Boston College. His stats are really interesting, but it’s his style and calmness in front of the net that make him an intriguing prospect for the Habs.

