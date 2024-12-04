Meredith Gaudreau has Johnny’s signature tattooed on her wrist

The Blue Jackets were in Calgary last night to take on the Flames.

The Flames ended up winning the game 3-0… But that’s not what’s important.

The evening was dedicated to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, and the result was a success. Johnny wore the colors of both organizations.

Johnny and Matthew’s entire family were present at the Flames’ home for the event, and Johnny’s wife was there too.

She gave an interview to Sportsnet before the start of the game, and you could hear the emotion in her voice.That said, Meredith Gaudreau took the opportunity to show off her new tattoo, which honours the life of Johnny Gaudreau.

She had Johnny’s signature inked on her wrist, because it was in Calgary that his autograph really became popular:

Ahead of an emotional night in Calgary, Meredith Gaudreau joins @ryanlesliemedia to discuss returning to the city where Johnny’s NHL career began, her new tattoo, and what the city of Calgary means to her and the rest of the Gaudreau family. pic.twitter.com/X4WpHn7lro – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

It’s really cool. And the tattoo looks great to me, because it’s a good idea.

During the interview, Meredith Gaudreau also said she wanted to be there to give her children a nice souvenir. They’ll be able to remember this moment in their father’s memory, and that’s priceless.

In fact, the photographers who were in Calgary for the match captured some simply stunning images during the pre-game ceremony.These three photos are truly powerful:

The two clubs together at Centre Ice, Johnny Gaudreau’s family with the kids, Sean Monahan giving the father of the family a hug… It’s really touching.

The Flames really pulled off their evening. Everything was perfect, and it allowed the family to experience a special moment.Hats off to them.

