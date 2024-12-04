4 Nations Tournament : Joel Armia has found his place in Finland’s line-up

Finland has announced the players who will be taking part in the 4 Nations Tournament.Among them are two members of the Montreal Canadiens organization.

We’re talking about Joel Armia and Patrik Laine:

Finland forwards: Sebastian Aho

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Joel Armia

Mikhail Granlund

Kaapo Kakko

Arturri Lehkonen

Anton Lundell

Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarainen

Teuvo Teravainen

Roope Hintz – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 4, 2024

Armia isn’t the player who’s going to change everything, but we know he’s still good on the international stage.

I have a feeling that played a role in Finland’s leadership, even though Armia has what it takes to help the team on the ice.

I expect him to play at the bottom of the line-up, but I also expect him to be used at the short-handed position.

He’s good in that role in Montreal, after all.

On the other hand, I tend to think it’s good news for Kent Hughes. Armia could use the event to showcase his defensive game, and if that happens, other clubs will be taking notes in preparation for the trade deadline.

Especially given that Armia will become a free agent at the end of the season.As for Laine, we agree that he was chosen for logical reasons.Everyone knows the quality of his shot, and we saw it last night at the Bell Centre.

He may not have played much in recent months… But offensive players like him don’t lose their talent overnight.

Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing how he’ll be used on the team.

He’ll have the opportunity to play with some talented players, because on paper, the Finnish team is interesting.

They’ve got a strong forward line with guys like Sebastian Aho, Aleksnader Barkov and Mikko Rantanen:

