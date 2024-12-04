4 Nations Tournament : Joel Armia has found his place in Finland’s line-up

4 Nations Tournament : Joel Armia has found his place in Finland’s line-upMarc-Olivier Cook
We’re talking about Joel Armia and Patrik Laine:
Finland forwards:
Sebastian Aho
Aleksander Barkov
Mikko Rantanen
Joel Armia
Mikhail Granlund
Kaapo Kakko
Arturri Lehkonen
Anton Lundell
Patrik Laine
Eetu Luostarainen
Teuvo Teravainen
Roope Hintz
Armia isn’t the player who’s going to change everything, but we know he’s still good on the international stage.
I have a feeling that played a role in Finland’s leadership, even though Armia has what it takes to help the team on the ice.
He’s good in that role in Montreal, after all.
On the other hand, I tend to think it’s good news for Kent Hughes. Armia could use the event to showcase his defensive game, and if that happens, other clubs will be taking notes in preparation for the trade deadline.
He may not have played much in recent months… But offensive players like him don’t lose their talent overnight.
Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing how he’ll be used on the team.
He’ll have the opportunity to play with some talented players, because on paper, the Finnish team is interesting.
They’ve got a strong forward line with guys like Sebastian Aho, Aleksnader Barkov and Mikko Rantanen:
