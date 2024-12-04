“It’s been a good few days”: Patrik Laine touched by his selection with Finland

Since yesterday, Patrik Laine has been the talk of the Canadiens. The man who scored in his first (regular-season) game in a Habs uniform earned a ton of love at the Bell Centre last night.His return was eagerly awaited, and he was there. It was a truly beautiful moment.

And after his dream evening yesterday, Laine got another piece of good news today: he’ll be taking part in the 4 Nations Confrontation, as part of the Finnish team.

Remember that he was officially selected even before his return to the game, when the official rosters were submitted to the NHL a few days ago. Management was clearly confident that he would be able to make a strong comeback.

As a result, Laine’s good news has been multiplying over the past few days, and if his comments on TVA Sports tonight are anything to go by, it feels like it’s done him a world of good:

It’s been a good few days. – Patrik Laine

"It's special": Patrik Laine reacts to his selection with Finland for the 4 Nations Confrontation

Laine, who considers his selection to be something “special” for him, finally seems to be lining up some good moments. We know that Laine has been through a lot in the past year, and to see him finally healthy and selected to represent his country on the international stage must be quite a balm after all those ordeals.

It’s also worth noting that, at the tournament, Laine is hoping for a chance to play alongside his good friend Aleksander Barkov… and there’s every reason to believe he has a real chance. After all, Laine is likely to get his chance on an offensive line (especially if he plays big hockey in the next couple of months), and putting him alongside the team’s best center in Barkov wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Especially if the two guys have pre-existing chemistry.

So, we’ll see if Laine can continue to string together good days, but right now, watching him enjoy those beautiful moments after difficult trials is a great story. And who knows, maybe if these good times continue, he’ll want to extend his stay in Montreal beyond 2025-26 (possibly at a discount).

Owen Beck gives the Rocket the win in overtime.

A man of many talents, this Jacob Fowler.

JACOB FOWLER ASSIST IN OVERTIME WINNER

Imagine if Kent Hughes had said that about Michael Hage….

#Sens GM Steve Staios isn't happy with Yakemchuk being passed over "We understand these are difficult decisions to make and worthy players often don't make the cut. However, it was peculiar that four players selected inside the top nine of this year's NHL draft were omitted from…

Defeat for Victory.

La Victoire de Montréal loses to the Sirens, led by two goals from Sarah Fillier.

– Interesting.

"He has superstar flashes!" Michael Hage may have been overlooked by Canada for the World Junior Championship, but he's still a very talented player!!!

– Overtime defeat for the Lions.

The Lions collect a point tonight against the Steelheads!

