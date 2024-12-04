4 Nations: for Samuel Montembeault, “3rd goalkeeper” does not mean “not playing”.

Today, the four countries participating in the 4 Nations Confrontation in February announced their line-ups. Earlier today, we saw Patrik Laine and Joel Armia selected for the Finnish team, but tonight we were watching for the unveiling of the Canadian and American teams.Here they are, by the way:

In Montreal, we notice that Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki aren’t there. Not necessarily a surprise, but now confirmed.

What we also notice is that , as expected, Samuel Montembeault is officially part of the Canadiens line-up.

It’s a nice recognition for a guy who had success with Canada at the World Championships.

What’s interesting, though, is that Montembeault joins Jordan Binnington and Adin Hill, who aren’t exactly in the Carey Price and Martin Brodeur tradition. It’s a line-up of goalkeepers that, for an international tournament, doesn’t look particularly dominant… and that’s perhaps a good thing for Montembeault.

Team Canada goalies for 4 Nations made official:

Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, Sam Montembeault – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 4, 2024

Basically, we already knew that Binnington and Hill were going to be in the lineup. It’s been rumoured for some time, so Montembeault seems to have the third goalie’s chair… or not.

Earlier today, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie noted that for Team Canadiens, “3rd goalie” doesn’t mean “not playing”. Pierre LeBrun has been saying much the same thing for the past few weeks on Radar: Canada may be announcing three goalies today, but it’s not naming its #1 goalie.

This is partly because things have time to change in two months… but it’s also because none of the three particularly stands out.

Binnington and Hill have already won the Stanley Cup, which certainly works in their favor.

That said, Montembeault enjoyed success with Team Canadiens last summer, and we’re talking about a guy who’s used to keeping goal at the Bell Centre. The Bell Centre is a different kettle of fish… and considering that some of the tournament’s games will be played at the Habs’ home, that’s probably in Monty’s favour.

The Québécois, who has bounced back nicely after a slightly more difficult start to the season (last night, for example, he was incredible), has a very real chance of getting some playing time with the Canadiens. It won’t be given to him and he’ll have to earn it, but just because he’s the “third goalie” doesn’t mean he’ll be spending his time on the bench.

Let’s see who will be in net for Canada in the first game of the tournament.

Overtime

– The Habs gave their goaltender some love.

Samuel Montembeault has been named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Confrontation! Samuel Montembeault has been named to Team Canada for the #4Nations Face-Off! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/s4dV8hx1vs – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2024

– I love it.

As Shania Twain (and Cole Caufield) would say, “Come on, girls!” Read ↓ https://t.co/DuPpqzygRG – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2024

