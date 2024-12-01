Claude Julien: “The Bruins hate the Canadiens more than the Canadiens hate the Bruins.

We have to tell each other the real story.

Canadiens vs Bruins… It’s always special.

At least, I’m always excited when the Habs are about to take on their arch-rivals. And just as well: there’ll be plenty of excitement this afternoon at the TD Garden, as the Bruins celebrate their centennial game.

The two clubs haven’t liked each other for a long time, and this has created some truly unique moments over the years.

That’s why the rivalry is so exciting.

But there’s one man in particular who’s well placed to talk about this rivalry… And his name is Claude Julien.

After all, he’s seen both sides of the coin, coaching both the Bruins and the Habs.

Jonathan Bernier(Journal de Montréal) spoke to him and Julien confided that in Boston, they REALLY hate the Canadiens:

The Bruins hate the Canadiens a lot more than the Habs hate the Bruins. When I was there, it was very tangible. Even with members of senior management. – Claude Julien

It’s the Bruins’ 100th anniversary. I spoke to Claude Julien, who has lived through the rivalry on both sides. Among other things, he reflects on 2011: “If we didn’t pass, it was the end” -Claude Julien | JDM https://t.co/K79gFiBI5B – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) December 1, 2024

We all have a different way of looking at things.

You can dislike the club for X reason… But you can also hate it for X reason.

For example?

P.K. Subban couldn’t smell the Bruins when he played for the Canadiens.

He wanted to “punch them in the face”, as he told Jonathan Bernier(Journal de Montréal), because in the end, he hated them.

That makes sense… because I imagine the Bruins also hated P.K. and his arrogant nature:

100 years of Canadiens-Bruins rivalry:

Come and read what P.K. thought of the Bruins and stay to see if he thinks the Habs would have beaten the Rangers, in 2014, without Carey Price’s injury. https://t.co/noscKM7kCh – Jonathan Bernier (@JBernierJDM) December 1, 2024

In 2009, the Canadiens celebrated their centennial with a 5-1 win over the Bruins.I remember it like it was yesterday, because Mike Camallerri (who was my favorite player at the time) scored three goals in the game.

That said, is it the Bruins’ turn to take advantage of the opportunity to beat the Canadiens by a big score?

To be continued…

Overtime

It’s important to note that the game was scheduled for 3pm.

However, the game will start at 4:15 p.m. because there will be a pre-game ceremony to celebrate the Bruins’ 100-year history.