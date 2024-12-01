Overview of Habs prospects: Michael Hage has as many goals as Cole Eiserman

Since the start of the season in the various hockey leagues around the world, there’s one young prospect on the Montreal Canadiens’ side who really stands out from the crowd.

So I’m talking about Michael Hage, the Habs’ second first-round pick (21ᵉ overall) in the most recent draft.

Indeed, Hage has been simply smoking with the University of Michigan since the start of the NCAA season.

He’s collecting points at an excellent rate, and doing so as an 18-year-old rookie in the best junior league in the United States.

In short, the Habs prospect is impressing this season, and he really makes us understand why the Habs traded up a few spots to get their hands on him.Last night, Hage was at it again, scoring another superb goal, this time a game-winner in a 2-1 win over rival West Michigan University.

The goal represented his 9ᵉ of the season, which now makes it 17 points in 13 games.

Nine goals is enough to put Hage in the top-5 of NCAA goal scorers, tied with a certain Cole Eiserman of Boston University.

Obviously, that name rings a bell, given that he was drafted just ahead of Hage at No. 20ᵉ by the New York Islanders in the last draft.

Eiserman had long been seen as one of the top prospects in the draft, but had ultimately slipped considerably, even raising hopes among Habs fans of getting their hands on Demidov AND Eiserman.

Many fans were therefore disappointed when Eiserman was taken just before the Habs’ pick, given that despite falling several spots, he was still seen as the top scorer in the draft.

Well, here we are a few months later, and Michael Hage seems to be just as good a scorer as Eiserman, at least if the stats are anything to go by.Hage is scoring superb goals at the same rate as Eiserman, and more points to boot.Eiserman has played one game more than Hage and has 13 points, including nine goals, in 14 games.

Obviously, this is a very small sample and I’m exaggerating a little when I say that Hage is such a good scorer, but in the end, it’s a noteworthy statistic that shows just how dominant Hage is at every level this season.

Michael Hage has had an amazing freshman season in the NCAA. He continues to show the Habs were right to select him. Hage will make an amazing story as a Habs fan playing for the Canadiens. His play this season has greatly increased his impact forward chances. This means the… pic.twitter.com/O75BUfskSQ – Nick (@nickthehabsfan) November 30, 2024

In short, young Hage is developing really well in the NCAA right now, and may one day become an excellent top-6 player for the Habs, with even star potential under the following model.

The Habs need offensive and attacking talent, and that’s exactly what Hage has to offer.

Filip Eriksson scored his second goal of the season in Sweden.

ALERT Habs Results 11/30/24 Laval Rocket 3 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4

Jakub Dobeš – 4 goals on 24 shots

Jared Davidson (10) 1 PTS

Laurent Dauphin (6) 1 PTS 2 SOG

Alex Beaucage (1) 1 PTS 5 SOG

Riley Kidney (4-5) 2 PTS

Owen Beck (12) 1 PTS 2 SOG

Zack… pic.twitter.com/lXOwbStpeR – HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 1, 2024

Sam Harris is still at the top of the NCAA scoring charts.

Habs prospect Sam Harris scored his NCAA leading 11th goal of the season, set up by Wild prospect Zeev Buium pic.twitter.com/m3BPBG6Tmv – Jewish ice hockey players (@JewishHockey) November 24, 2024

Overtime

– Indeed.

So Kirby Dach plays a very good game yesterday. At the end of the game, he gets an unlucky penalty because he does EXACTLY what he’s supposed to do: he’s combative and fights for the puck. It literally could have happened to anyone. Despite his bad… – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 1, 2024

– Hutson leads all Habs rookies among defensemen after 25 games.

Most points by a @CanadiensMTL rookie defenseman through their first 25 career games:

15- Lane Hutson (2024 via his assist earlier today vs the Rangers)

14- Glen Harmon (1942)

13- Chris Chelios (1984)

13- Peter Popovic (1993-94)

12- Jacques Laperriere (1963)

11- Four others tied pic.twitter.com/Cckx20aWM1 – StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 1, 2024

– Help for Guy Boucher.

Looks like Guy Boucher is going to have himself some company with Avangard, as Dave Barr is set to leave the San Diego Gulls to join him as an assistant coach. More on this below: https://t.co/TXJRKy4RkM – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 1, 2024

– The habs checking leaders, while Kiefer Sherwood simply hits everything that moves.

Josh Anderson and Emil Heineman are tied for #Habs lead in hits with 59 each. https://t.co/h2MMmOX9kW – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 1, 2024

