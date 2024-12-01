Overview of Habs prospects: Michael Hage has as many goals as Cole Eiserman

Overview of Habs prospects: Michael Hage has as many goals as Cole EisermanMathis Therrien
Since the start of the season in the various hockey leagues around the world, there’s one young prospect on the Montreal Canadiens’ side who really stands out from the crowd.
So I’m talking about Michael Hage, the Habs’ second first-round pick (21ᵉ overall) in the most recent draft.
He’s collecting points at an excellent rate, and doing so as an 18-year-old rookie in the best junior league in the United States.
ELITE SNIPER MICHAEL HAGE
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 1, 2024
The goal represented his 9ᵉ of the season, which now makes it 17 points in 13 games.
Obviously, that name rings a bell, given that he was drafted just ahead of Hage at No. 20ᵉ by the New York Islanders in the last draft.
Many fans were therefore disappointed when Eiserman was taken just before the Habs’ pick, given that despite falling several spots, he was still seen as the top scorer in the draft.
Obviously, this is a very small sample and I’m exaggerating a little when I say that Hage is such a good scorer, but in the end, it’s a noteworthy statistic that shows just how dominant Hage is at every level this season.
Michael Hage has had an amazing freshman season in the NCAA. He continues to show the Habs were right to select him.
Hage will make an amazing story as a Habs fan playing for the Canadiens. His play this season has greatly increased his impact forward chances.
This means the… pic.twitter.com/O75BUfskSQ
– Nick (@nickthehabsfan) November 30, 2024
The Habs need offensive and attacking talent, and that’s exactly what Hage has to offer.
- Filip Eriksson scored his second goal of the season in Sweden.
ALERT Habs Results 11/30/24
Laval Rocket 3 Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4
Jakub Dobeš – 4 goals on 24 shots
Jared Davidson (10) 1 PTS
Laurent Dauphin (6) 1 PTS 2 SOG
Alex Beaucage (1) 1 PTS 5 SOG
Riley Kidney (4-5) 2 PTS
Owen Beck (12) 1 PTS 2 SOG
Zack… pic.twitter.com/lXOwbStpeR
– HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) December 1, 2024
- Sam Harris is still at the top of the NCAA scoring charts.
Habs prospect Sam Harris scored his NCAA leading 11th goal of the season, set up by Wild prospect Zeev Buium
– Jewish ice hockey players (@JewishHockey) November 24, 2024
Overtime
– Indeed.
So Kirby Dach plays a very good game yesterday.
At the end of the game, he gets an unlucky penalty because he does EXACTLY what he’s supposed to do: he’s combative and fights for the puck.
It literally could have happened to anyone.
Despite his bad…
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 1, 2024
– Hutson leads all Habs rookies among defensemen after 25 games.
Most points by a @CanadiensMTL rookie defenseman through their first 25 career games:
15- Lane Hutson (2024 via his assist earlier today vs the Rangers)
14- Glen Harmon (1942)
13- Chris Chelios (1984)
13- Peter Popovic (1993-94)
12- Jacques Laperriere (1963)
11- Four others tied pic.twitter.com/Cckx20aWM1
– StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 1, 2024
– Help for Guy Boucher.
Looks like Guy Boucher is going to have himself some company with Avangard, as Dave Barr is set to leave the San Diego Gulls to join him as an assistant coach.
More on this below: https://t.co/TXJRKy4RkM
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) December 1, 2024
– The habs checking leaders, while Kiefer Sherwood simply hits everything that moves.
Josh Anderson and Emil Heineman are tied for #Habs lead in hits with 59 each. https://t.co/h2MMmOX9kW
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 1, 2024
