Jacob Fowler: “The Habs are going to do everything they can to get him out of the NCAA.”

The performances of the Canadiens’ goalkeepers this season have been far from impressive and encouraging for the team’s future.

Apart from a few good sequences and performances from Samuel Montembeault, the Montreal goaltending duo is struggling this season and unable to hide the club’s defensive woes.

In short, the Habs are having a tough time in front of the net, and it’s clear that this duo won’t help the Habs win the Stanley Cup.

Jacob Fowler with the Canadiens this spring? pic.twitter.com/aeM56lsuUl – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 29, 2024

Fortunately, the Canadiens have a top-quality prospect between the pipes in Jacob Fowler.The 20-year-old American is developing into a real diamond in the rough in the NCAA, with some impressive statistics.He has allowed just 19 goals in 12 games this season, and has won nine of those 12 games. He has a .936 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.67.In short, Fowler is dominant, even more so than last season.The Habs prospect shows that he has little left to learn in the NCAA, and is ready to move on to the next level.In fact, Mathias Brunet believes the Canadiens will do everything in their power to get Fowler out of the NCAA once his season with Boston College is over.In reality, it makes a lot of sense that the Habs would want to turn Fowler pro after two such dominant seasons in the NCAA.The young netminder could very well stagnate in his development if he returned to play a third season with Boston College.Turning him pro would therefore be the best course of action this season, and would also allow the Habs to give Fowler an NHL game with the Canadiens.Even so, Mathias Brunet believes that the 6-foot-2, 214-pound masked man will play in Laval next year.This would be ideal for his development, so as not to rush him or make him skip any steps.

Fowler is only 20 years old, and few goalies make the leap to the NHL at that age, and those who do don’t necessarily settle down.

Talk to Devon Levi.In short, like Cayden Primeau, Jacob Fowler should make the jump to the pros after two excellent seasons in the NCAA.

With Fowler in Laval, there’ll be one less spot in front of the net, which could shake things up.

If I had to predict the goalkeeping hierarchy for next season, I think we’d see something like this.

Number one goalie : Samuel Montembeault

Backup goalie: Jakub Dobes

Goalie 1A: Connor Hughes

Goalie 1B: Jacob Fowler

MONTREALLAVAL

I sincerely believe that the Cayden Primeau adventure in Montreal is over, or at least that it’s winding down, and that Dobes will be given a chance in the NHL very soon.

