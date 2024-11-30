Jacob Fowler: “The Habs are going to do everything they can to get him out of the NCAA.”Mathis Therrien
The performances of the Canadiens’ goalkeepers this season have been far from impressive and encouraging for the team’s future.
Apart from a few good sequences and performances from Samuel Montembeault, the Montreal goaltending duo is struggling this season and unable to hide the club’s defensive woes.
In short, the Habs are having a tough time in front of the net, and it’s clear that this duo won’t help the Habs win the Stanley Cup.
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 29, 2024
Fowler is only 20 years old, and few goalies make the leap to the NHL at that age, and those who do don’t necessarily settle down.
With Fowler in Laval, there’ll be one less spot in front of the net, which could shake things up.
If I had to predict the goalkeeping hierarchy for next season, I think we’d see something like this.
- Number one goalie : Samuel Montembeault
- Backup goalie: Jakub Dobes
- Goalie 1A: Connor Hughes
- Goalie 1B: Jacob Fowler
I sincerely believe that the Cayden Primeau adventure in Montreal is over, or at least that it’s winding down, and that Dobes will be given a chance in the NHL very soon.
Overtime
– Two key Rangers players will be back today against the Habs.
Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil will play for the Rangers today. Chytil has missed 7 in a row and Kreider the past 3. It’s unclear who will come out of the lineup. Jonathan Quick in net for New York.
– Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) November 30, 2024
– Avalanche acquire veteran goaltender.
Trade:
To #GoAvsGo: G Scott Wedgewood
To #preds: G Justus Annunen, 2025 6th Rd Pick
Avs address their goaltending situation, hoping Wedgewood can steady the ship and allow Georgiev to find his game again. Preds get a much younger backup in return who showed some promise.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2024
– Indeed, well said.
Like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. https://t.co/Vl9N5qgtfW
– Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) November 30, 2024
– We’ll be watching closely.
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is not on the Habs roster today.
Normal, he played last night.
But it will be interesting to see what the club does with RHP, now that he’s played his 2 extra games with the Rocket.
Recall? Waivers? We’ll see. https://t.co/iE7GrUPEA4
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 30, 2024
– Both players fined.
Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slashing Boston’s Mason Lohrei.
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 30, 2024
Boston’s Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin.
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 30, 2024
– Incredible.
Sam Dickinson has 40 points (13 goals) in 23 games this season in the OHL.
At 18 years old. And he’s a 6’3 D.
11th pick (overall) by the Sharks in the last draft; I’m really, really looking forward to seeing how he progresses.
The kid looks insane pic.twitter.com/75LYKbweD3
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 30, 2024