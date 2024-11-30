Top-5: Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the second period against the Flames

Top-5: Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the second period against the FlamesMathis Therrien
28 of the 32 teams were in action across 14 different games, and let’s just say there was no shortage of highlights.
The Québécois forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets is seriously starting to make a name for himself in the NHL.
Not only is he scoring goals this season (he has seven so far), but he’s probably one of, if not the best battler in the entire league.
“Bring it on!”
Mathieu Olivier delivers a clear message to the Flames bench after a fight.#CBJ | @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/O2xXKq63hM
– FanDuel Sports Network Columbus (@FanDuelSN_CBUS) November 29, 2024
Mathieu Olivier DESTROYS Ryan Lomberg in a fight and fires up the crowd pic.twitter.com/CmEZ8BhrgZ
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 29, 2024
In short, Mathieu Olivier is really becoming a star in Columbus, and let’s just say it would be surprising if the Blue Jackets let him leave as a free agent next summer, much to the dismay of Montreal Canadiens fans.
Mathieu Olivier on this moment: “I blacked out. Sorry, I don’t have a better answer for you. I heard the Stone Cold music and I blacked out.” #CBJ https://t.co/Iu8eQJKV7Y
– Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 29, 2024
NOW WE GOT ELVIS MERZLIKINS THROWING PUNCHES pic.twitter.com/dNZSEW7AZf
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024
It’s going really badly for the Montreal Canadiens’ opponents today at Madison Square Garden, starting at 1pm.
Sum up how it’s going for the Rangers in one video: pic.twitter.com/Rf82VMbrm8
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024
CANUCKS GOAL
Conor Garland blocks a shot and that springs Pius Suter in on a breakaway and he buries it! What a sequence for the Canucks!
: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/sGMCAUNI7J
– CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) November 29, 2024
CONOR GARLAND BETWEEN HIS LEGS FOR THE OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/YgavWSCDdY
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024
The San Jose Sharks may not yet have a competitive enough team, but one thing’s for sure: this season, they’re all the more exciting to follow and watch.
Macklin Celebrini just might be him pic.twitter.com/2ToaP3q9d8
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024
The Sharks’ number 71 now has 13 points, including eight goals, in 14 games, putting him first among rookies in points per game.
Not bad, Macklin Celebrini pic.twitter.com/mHFWG63Cmd
– NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2024
In short, the Wild play big hockey, and therefore can’t afford to drop points against the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks.
There is no way this was icing #mnwild Marcus Foligno robbed of an empty net goal on a linesman’s mistake of a call pic.twitter.com/RirQwK2GEo
– Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) November 29, 2024
A big mistake, which fortunately didn’t allow the Hawks to equalize.
Overtime
– First NHL goal for Ethan Cardwell.
ETHAN CARDWELL!!
He’s got his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/2hSET37xxF
– NHL (@NHL) November 29, 2024
– A lot of animosity between two Russians, Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Zadorov.
Zadorov is such a shit it makes me laugh sometimes. definitely should get a penalty for that, but Malkin can’t swing his stick at someone’s head on the bench. shoulda got an extra two for intent to injure imo, gutless.#NHLBruins| @OnlyBruinsPodpic.twitter.com/2y0q9h0Z6O
– Brett ‘Don’t Call Him’ Howie (@bretthoward_) November 30, 2024
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
There was a lot to be thankful for with a 13-goal game and 10 comeback wins during Friday’s 14-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/l682TYcpDg pic.twitter.com/NBJ4KYJkv7
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.