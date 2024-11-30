Top-5: Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the second period against the Flames

After a full day off on Thursday night for Thanksgiving, there was plenty of action in the National Hockey League yesterday.

28 of the 32 teams were in action across 14 different games, and let’s just say there was no shortage of highlights.

Here are the highlights of the day.

The Québécois forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets is seriously starting to make a name for himself in the NHL.

Not only is he scoring goals this season (he has seven so far), but he’s probably one of, if not the best battler in the entire league.

“Bring it on!” Mathieu Olivier delivers a clear message to the Flames bench after a fight.#CBJ | @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/O2xXKq63hM – FanDuel Sports Network Columbus (@FanDuelSN_CBUS) November 29, 2024

Mathieu Olivier DESTROYS Ryan Lomberg in a fight and fires up the crowd pic.twitter.com/CmEZ8BhrgZ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 29, 2024

And Olivier proved it again yesterday, throwing down the gloves twice in a 5-2 Blue Jackets victory over the Calgary Flames.Olivier first confronted Martin Pospisil, then absolutely destroyed Ryan Lomberg, all in the same period, the second.

In short, Mathieu Olivier is really becoming a star in Columbus, and let’s just say it would be surprising if the Blue Jackets let him leave as a free agent next summer, much to the dismay of Montreal Canadiens fans.

Mathieu Olivier on this moment: “I blacked out. Sorry, I don’t have a better answer for you. I heard the Stone Cold music and I blacked out.” #CBJ https://t.co/Iu8eQJKV7Y – Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 29, 2024

NOW WE GOT ELVIS MERZLIKINS THROWING PUNCHES pic.twitter.com/dNZSEW7AZf – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024

Olivier is a huge influence on the team, making other teammates want to fight, even goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

It’s going really badly for the Montreal Canadiens’ opponents today at Madison Square Garden, starting at 1pm.

Sum up how it’s going for the Rangers in one video: pic.twitter.com/Rf82VMbrm8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024

CANUCKS GOAL Conor Garland blocks a shot and that springs Pius Suter in on a breakaway and he buries it! What a sequence for the Canucks! : Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/sGMCAUNI7J – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) November 29, 2024

CONOR GARLAND BETWEEN HIS LEGS FOR THE OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/YgavWSCDdY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024

After an excellent start to the season, the New York Rangers are on a very bad run, suffering their fifth consecutive loss last night.This time, they lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers.Nothing is going right for the Rangers, who are also struggling to score goals during this losing streak.They have scored just ten goals in their last five games.It was a crazy game yesterday between the Vancouver Canucks and the Buffalo Sabres.In the end, it was the Canucks who prevailed, escaping with a 4-3 overtime victory.By far the hero of the game was Connor Garland.His two goals and one assist were simply magnificent.Blocking a shot, Garland, in spite of himself, served up a perfect pass to Pius Suter, who decamped alone on a breakaway.Garland then added to his tally by scoring the winning goal in overtime with a shot between his legs.

The San Jose Sharks may not yet have a competitive enough team, but one thing’s for sure: this season, they’re all the more exciting to follow and watch.

Macklin Celebrini just might be him pic.twitter.com/2ToaP3q9d8 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2024

Indeed, all their young talent is putting on an excellent show, and once again, that was the case yesterday, as the Sharks prevailed 8-5 over the Seattle Kraken.Macklin Celebrini picked up two points, including a magnificent goal, making it six points in his last three games.

The Sharks’ number 71 now has 13 points, including eight goals, in 14 games, putting him first among rookies in points per game.

The first overall pick of the last NHL Entry Draft is having an excellent rookie season, proving why he was so coveted.The Minnesota Wild are one of the best teams in the entire NHL, sitting in second place overall, just two points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who have played one more game.

In short, the Wild play big hockey, and therefore can’t afford to drop points against the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks.

There is no way this was icing #mnwild Marcus Foligno robbed of an empty net goal on a linesman’s mistake of a call pic.twitter.com/RirQwK2GEo – Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) November 29, 2024

Yesterday, the Wild won 3-2 against the Blackhawks, but normally, this game should have ended 4-2.Marcus Foligno was completely robbed of a goal in an empty net by the linesman.Foligno clearly gets to the puck first, and shoots the puck into an empty net.

A big mistake, which fortunately didn’t allow the Hawks to equalize.

Overtime

That would clearly have created a huge scandal.

– First NHL goal for Ethan Cardwell.

ETHAN CARDWELL!! He’s got his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/2hSET37xxF – NHL (@NHL) November 29, 2024

– A lot of animosity between two Russians, Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Zadorov.

Zadorov is such a shit it makes me laugh sometimes. definitely should get a penalty for that, but Malkin can’t swing his stick at someone’s head on the bench. shoulda got an extra two for intent to injure imo, gutless.#NHLBruins| @OnlyBruinsPodpic.twitter.com/2y0q9h0Z6O – Brett ‘Don’t Call Him’ Howie (@bretthoward_) November 30, 2024

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

There was a lot to be thankful for with a 13-goal game and 10 comeback wins during Friday’s 14-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/l682TYcpDg pic.twitter.com/NBJ4KYJkv7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.