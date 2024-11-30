Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5: Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the second period against the Flames

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the second period against the Flames
Credit: After a full day off on Thursday night for Thanksgiving, there was plenty of action in the National Hockey League yesterday. 28 of the 32 teams were in action across 14 different games, and let’s just say there was no shortage of highlights. Here are the highlights of the day. 1. Mathieu Olivier throws down […]
After a full day off on Thursday night for Thanksgiving, there was plenty of action in the National Hockey League yesterday.

28 of the 32 teams were in action across 14 different games, and let’s just say there was no shortage of highlights.

Here are the highlights of the day.

1. Mathieu Olivier throws down the gloves twice in the same period

The Québécois forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets is seriously starting to make a name for himself in the NHL.

Not only is he scoring goals this season (he has seven so far), but he’s probably one of, if not the best battler in the entire league.

And Olivier proved it again yesterday, throwing down the gloves twice in a 5-2 Blue Jackets victory over the Calgary Flames.

Olivier first confronted Martin Pospisil, then absolutely destroyed Ryan Lomberg, all in the same period, the second.

In short, Mathieu Olivier is really becoming a star in Columbus, and let’s just say it would be surprising if the Blue Jackets let him leave as a free agent next summer, much to the dismay of Montreal Canadiens fans.

Olivier is a huge influence on the team, making other teammates want to fight, even goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

2. Rangers keep losing

It’s going really badly for the Montreal Canadiens’ opponents today at Madison Square Garden, starting at 1pm.

After an excellent start to the season, the New York Rangers are on a very bad run, suffering their fifth consecutive loss last night.

This time, they lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nothing is going right for the Rangers, who are also struggling to score goals during this losing streak.

They have scored just ten goals in their last five games.

3. The game of a lifetime for Connor Garland

It was a crazy game yesterday between the Vancouver Canucks and the Buffalo Sabres.

In the end, it was the Canucks who prevailed, escaping with a 4-3 overtime victory.

By far the hero of the game was Connor Garland.

His two goals and one assist were simply magnificent.

Blocking a shot, Garland, in spite of himself, served up a perfect pass to Pius Suter, who decamped alone on a breakaway.

Garland then added to his tally by scoring the winning goal in overtime with a shot between his legs.

4. Macklin Celebrini continues to impress in his rookie season

The San Jose Sharks may not yet have a competitive enough team, but one thing’s for sure: this season, they’re all the more exciting to follow and watch.

Indeed, all their young talent is putting on an excellent show, and once again, that was the case yesterday, as the Sharks prevailed 8-5 over the Seattle Kraken.

Macklin Celebrini picked up two points, including a magnificent goal, making it six points in his last three games.

The Sharks’ number 71 now has 13 points, including eight goals, in 14 games, putting him first among rookies in points per game.

The first overall pick of the last NHL Entry Draft is having an excellent rookie season, proving why he was so coveted.

5. Marcus Foligno gets completely robbed of a goal by the linesman

The Minnesota Wild are one of the best teams in the entire NHL, sitting in second place overall, just two points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who have played one more game.

In short, the Wild play big hockey, and therefore can’t afford to drop points against the likes of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Yesterday, the Wild won 3-2 against the Blackhawks, but normally, this game should have ended 4-2.

Marcus Foligno was completely robbed of a goal in an empty net by the linesman.

Foligno clearly gets to the puck first, and shoots the puck into an empty net.

A big mistake, which fortunately didn’t allow the Hawks to equalize.

That would clearly have created a huge scandal.


Overtime

– First NHL goal for Ethan Cardwell.

– A lot of animosity between two Russians, Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Zadorov.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 12 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content