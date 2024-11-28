Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Marc Bergevin still hasn’t spoken to a Montreal media outlet

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Marc Bergevin still hasn’t spoken to a Montreal media outlet
Credit: Getty Images
For the first time since his dismissal in Montreal, Marc Bergevin opened up.

He gave a nice interview to Pierre LeBrun, who published an excellent text in connection with the former Habs GM’s comments.

Before continuing, I invite you to read the text in question:

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Bergevin talk to the media, because he has a more reserved role with the Kings.

That’s normal, because he works as a consultant to GM Rob Blake.

But even if he decided to confide in a Canadian journalist, it’s easy to see that Bergevin still hasn’t spoken to any Montreal media.

Pierre LeBrun speaks French, but most of his work is done in English for The Athletic and TSN.

That said, Jean-Nicolas Blanchet(TVA Sports) tried to speak to Bergevin when the Kings were in the province, but was never able to do so:

When he came with the Kings to Quebec City, we asked him for an interview. But no, we were told to forget it. It was ridiculous. – Jean-Nicolas Blanchet

It’s still special:

We know that Marc Bergevin found the media in Montreal intense.

And we know that he hasn’t always had an excellent relationship with the media.

On the other hand… I wonder if Pierre Gervais’ book also plays a role in all this.

Because let’s face it: the former Habs equipment manager didn’t go easy on the former GM in his first book. And we know that Gervais’ words have been heard around the province.

Gervais said the former GM didn’t command the respect of his players because of his teenage behavior, he said it got out of hand in Bergevin’s final years in Montreal… And we know Bergevin was criticized around town for the way he treated former Canadiens players.

I’m inclined to believe that Bergevin is aware of this. Maybe he hasn’t necessarily read the book or seen what Gervais had to say about him, but Marc Bergevin has family in Quebec and it’s certain that at some point, someone has spoken to him.

And to me, that might explain why Bergevin hasn’t wanted to talk to any French-language media since he left.


Overtime

– Bravo to the guys at HFTV. They are so good for the community.

– Perfect timing!

– Love this.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content