Ironic: Johnathan Kovacevic is exactly what the Canadiens need

It’s amazing how time changes things.

This summer, the Canadiens traded Johnathan Kovacevic because of congestion on the blue line.

And he’s exactly what the Canadiens need right now.

After all, Kovacevic currently finds himself on one of the best duos in the National League.

The pair he forms with Jonas Siegenthaler – as of yesterday – has allowed the fewest anticipated goals per 60 minutes since the start of the season.

And that’s no coincidence:

Who’s on the pair of defensemen giving up the fewest goals per 60 minutes this season?

Johnathan Kovacevic. https://t.co/qkKQqzZHV1 – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 27, 2024

While Kovacevic swims like a fish in water in New Jersey, the Canadiens are looking for solutions to be more solid defensively.

Kovy is justly recognized as a reliable guy in his zone… And it’s ironic, but the Habs could use a responsible defenseman right now.

Kaiden Guhle and David Savard may be doing a fine job defensively, but even so, the Habs are one of the worst defensive clubs in the National League, and it shows when you consider that the Montreal team has allowed no fewer than 82 goals so far.Only the Penguins, Sharks and Avalanche are worse in this respect:

Johnathan Koavecic wouldn’t be saving the Canadiens’ season right now.

That said, when you consider that he’s one of the league’s best players in terms of differential (+13), that his pairing is one of the best defensively in the entire NHL and that the Canadiens want to improve defensively, you’d think Kent Hughes made a mistake letting him go.

It’s part of the game and easier to say afterwards… But hey.

I never thought I’d say this, but I miss him in Montreal.

