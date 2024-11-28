Ironic: Johnathan Kovacevic is exactly what the Canadiens need

Ironic: Johnathan Kovacevic is exactly what the Canadiens needMarc-Olivier Cook
It’s amazing how time changes things.
And he’s exactly what the Canadiens need right now.
The pair he forms with Jonas Siegenthaler – as of yesterday – has allowed the fewest anticipated goals per 60 minutes since the start of the season.
And that’s no coincidence:
Who’s on the pair of defensemen giving up the fewest goals per 60 minutes this season?
Johnathan Kovacevic. https://t.co/qkKQqzZHV1
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) November 27, 2024
Kovy is justly recognized as a reliable guy in his zone… And it’s ironic, but the Habs could use a responsible defenseman right now.
Johnathan Koavecic wouldn’t be saving the Canadiens’ season right now.
That said, when you consider that he’s one of the league’s best players in terms of differential (+13), that his pairing is one of the best defensively in the entire NHL and that the Canadiens want to improve defensively, you’d think Kent Hughes made a mistake letting him go.
It’s part of the game and easier to say afterwards… But hey.
I never thought I’d say this, but I miss him in Montreal.
Overtime
– I like that.
U.S. World Junior Championship head coach David Carle on Lane Hutson @TVASports pic.twitter.com/QY0FXd3GjI
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 28, 2024
– Cute.
Slaf, a friend to all
Slaf, a friend to all#GoHabsGo | @DesjardinsCoop | @DesjardinsGroup pic.twitter.com/XJa4DDwUF7
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2024
– The list makes sense.
What are your thoughts on this week’s Super 16?!
See the full list from @NHLdotcom here: https://t.co/weh0owejCm
Presented by @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/74JvySvVfZ
– NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2024
– You have to be careful with rumors sometimes :
Jeff Passan has set the record straight. https://t.co/o3CS5gcRLw
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 28, 2024