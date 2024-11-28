“At $1.1 million, is there a team that would claim Harvey-Pinard? Not sure.”

After missing the first month and a half of the season, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard returned to action last week for the Laval Rocket.

The Habs sent him to the AHL to get back into shape.

How are things going for the forward? He scored yesterday… after being blanked in his first three games of the season.

Ultimately, you’d think the Canadiens would call him back at some point, because the Québécois has proven himself.

He’s proven he can play in the National League.

But given his lack of dominance and the fact that Patrik Laine seems to be closing in on a return to action, the Canadiens might also be interested in leaving the Québécois in the AHL.

There isn’t much room at the top, after all…

For him to stay in the AHL, on the other hand, Harvey-Pinard would have to be placed in the waivers because the Habs have been granted a waiver to extend his conditioning period in Laval.

And in that case, if he is placed in the waivers… Renaud Lavoie(BPM Sports) doesn’t think he’d be claimed because of his salary :

At $1.1 million, would any team claim Harvey-Pinard? I’m not sure. – Renaud Lavoie

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scores his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/Qi4xq37oh5 – RDS (@RDSca) November 28, 2024

Harvey-Pinard has qualities in his game that could be interesting.

In fact, it’s mainly his commitment and consistency of effort that have helped him build a certain reputation since his arrival in the pros.

On the other hand, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is also a player who struggled to produce last year (two goals and 10 points in 45 games). He had a good run at the end of the 22-23 season, when there were a million injured players in Montreal (I’m exaggerating) and when there was nothing left for the Habs to play for… But that’s it.

Paying a player his salary for a performance like that is less attractive to a National League club. And let’s not forget one thing: if a team wants him… they’re obliged to keep him in the NHL.

The team must wait at least 30 days (or until the player has played 10 games) before it can send him back to the waivers. That said, a team would have to be struggling with injuries to make room for him…

For now, it’s hard to imagine the Canadiens’ plan in his case. That could change very quickly, as Montreal is no stranger to injuries… But the longer this goes on, the more likely it is that his case will be complicated to manage.

