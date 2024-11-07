It’s official: The NCAA opens its doors to CHL players

Discussions had been going on for some time about allowing players who had played in the CHL to join the NCAA.

We knew the project was moving forward, but we didn’t know when it would be confirmed.

The news came today: the NCAA has officially approved the rule, which now allows any player who has ever played a game in the Canadian Hockey League to play in the American college circuit.All in all, this is big news for junior hockey in North America.

Players who have signed an NHL contract won’t be able to go back to university to play… But what’s interesting is that NCAA players will now be able to attend NHL camps.

DI Council adopts rules change in men’s ice hockey & skiing, allowing involvement with pro teams prior to college enrollment (in line w/other sports), effective Aug. 1, 2025. Decision is not final until meeting concludes this afternoon. Learn more here https://t.co/p8c1ZuJfz2 – NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) November 7, 2024

This is an important development as it will allow NHL teams to properly evaluate their prospects.

All guys are going to be eligible to attend the camp, after all, so it’ll be easier to see where NCAA players are at in their respective development because they’ll have the opportunity to measure themselves against big league players.

Note that the effective date of the new rule is August 1, 2025. This means, therefore, that if the Habs select a player at the next draft and he is expected to play in the NCAA in 25-26, the principal interested party will be entitled to participate in the Habs’ practice camp next September.

If the rule had been approved last summer, a guy like Michael Hage could have been there at the habs’ last camp:

It’s now confirmed. As of August 1, 2025, CHL players will be eligible to play in the NCAA. Interesting subtlety: NCAA players will now be able to attend NHL camps. A Michael Hage would have been there last September, for example. https://t.co/18s2TkF4a8 – Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) November 7, 2024

Now, it remains to be seen how all this will impact the caliber of each of Canada’s junior hockey leagues.

That said, I can’t wait to see how many kids decide to leave Canadian junior to join the NCAA, because we know how popular the university circuit has become in recent years…

