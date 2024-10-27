Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic: completely different beginnings with their new teams

Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic: completely different beginnings with their new teamsAuteur: Matthew Garcia
Jordan Harris hasn’t impressed Blue Jackets management enough to play regularly.
He’s only played four games so far this season in Columbus, and finds himself in a depth role, as was the case in Montreal at times.
But for Kovy, everything’s running like clockwork: he’s played in every Devils game this season and plays an important role in New Jersey’s defensive brigade.
He’s used on the top-4 and there’s a reason: Sheldon Keefe appreciates the defenseman’s contribution to the line-up.
Keefe also specifically mentioned Johnathan Kovacevic coming into the fold and the way he has seized his opportunity.
“Kovacevic, to me, has really taken off and capitalized on it. There’s not as much opportunity here now, so it’s more of a numbers situation.”
Without saying he’s a bad defender, Harris isn’t a player who stands out much on the ice because his style of play is relatively “flat”… Exactly like Kovacevic.
A fourth-round pick for a top-4 defenseman… We agree it’s not much.
On the other hand, like Jordan Harris, many thought that Kovacevic wasn’t capable of bringing more to the Habs organization. It’s the opposite that’s happening right now, and it makes you realize that sometimes, it’s the environment that can be favourable to a player’s progression.
That said, you have to be happy for Kovacevic. He’s playing because he deserves to, and Jordan Harris needs to look at what his former teammate is doing right to follow in his footsteps.