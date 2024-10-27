Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic: completely different beginnings with their new teams

Johnathan Kovacevic and Jordan Harris were both traded by the Canadiens in recent months.The right-hander was sent to New Jersey for a 4th-round pick in the 2026 draft, while the left-hander was part of the deal that brought Patrik Laine to Montreal.That said, both guys are in a completely different situation with their new training.

Jordan Harris hasn’t impressed Blue Jackets management enough to play regularly.

He’s only played four games so far this season in Columbus, and finds himself in a depth role, as was the case in Montreal at times.

But for Kovy, everything’s running like clockwork: he’s played in every Devils game this season and plays an important role in New Jersey’s defensive brigade.

The proof?Tonight, Kovacevic (as has often been the case since the start of the season) will play on the second defensive pair alongside Jonas Siegenthaler.

He’s used on the top-4 and there’s a reason: Sheldon Keefe appreciates the defenseman’s contribution to the line-up.

Keefe also specifically mentioned Johnathan Kovacevic coming into the fold and the way he has seized his opportunity. “Kovacevic, to me, has really taken off and capitalized on it. There’s not as much opportunity here now, so it’s more of a numbers situation.” – Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 27, 2024

When Jordan Harris was in Montreal, it was said that he may have plateaued in terms of progression.

Without saying he’s a bad defender, Harris isn’t a player who stands out much on the ice because his style of play is relatively “flat”… Exactly like Kovacevic.

But Kovacevic has found a way to make his presence felt, and some are wondering if the Canadiens made a mistake in trading him for so little.

A fourth-round pick for a top-4 defenseman… We agree it’s not much.

On the other hand, like Jordan Harris, many thought that Kovacevic wasn’t capable of bringing more to the Habs organization. It’s the opposite that’s happening right now, and it makes you realize that sometimes, it’s the environment that can be favourable to a player’s progression.

That said, you have to be happy for Kovacevic. He’s playing because he deserves to, and Jordan Harris needs to look at what his former teammate is doing right to follow in his footsteps.