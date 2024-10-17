This summer, Huberdeau contacted his coach and GM to help him improve.

Since joining the Flames, the Jonathan Huberdeau we saw in Florida is no longer the Jonathan Huberdeau we saw in Calgary.His first two seasons in Calgary were difficult, and then some.

He collected 55 and 52 points (respectively) in the last two seasons, and that’s not what you want to see from a player earning $10.5 million a year.

But even though the sample size is small at the moment, things have been going well for the Québécois since the start of the campaign.

He’s picked up six points (three goals) in four games so far, but there’s more to it than that.

Huberdeau is involved on the ice and gives his all for his club, something we haven’t seen all the time in the last two years.

And there may be a reason why it’s working right now.

According to Pierre LeBrun(Radar podcast), Huberdeau made a point of talking to Craig Conroy (GM) and Ryan Huska (head coach) to see what he could improve in his game.

“It was Huberdeau himself who contacted his GM and coach to say he wanted to work on his game.” – @PierreVLeBrun

And to me, that shows a lot of willingness on his part:Jonathan Huberdeau earns a lot of money every year, and his job is to produce on the ice.

However, when it’s hard for a player on the ice, some simply decide to give up.

That’s not the case with Huberdeau, who, at 31, still has many great years ahead of him in the NHL if he stays healthy.

The Flames organization must be really pleased with his attitude, because it brings results on the ice.

After all, I don’t know if you’ve heard… But the Flames have won their first four games of the season and are still undefeated at the time of writing!

Huberdeau has decided to make the necessary efforts to improve, and that’s what’s important too: when a team leader gives his all, it gives the rest of the group even more motivation.

Overtime

And Huberdeau has clearly been doing a good job in this area since the start of the season.

