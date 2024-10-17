Skip to content
Another point for Demidov today with 9:14 of playing time.

 Auteur: Jennifer Davis
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In his last game, Ivan Demidov scored a goal.

Roman Rotenberg decided to use him to his full potential, and the results were there.

Demidov and SKA were back in action today, and the Habs prospect was at it again.

In the first period, Demidov spent a total of 3 minutes and 19 seconds on the ice.

He did manage to get his name on the score sheet, however, by assisting on a goal by teammate Sergei Plotnikov.

Demidov’s shot was blocked by the opposition and Plotnikov pounced on the return to score SKA’s 2nd goal of the first twenty minutes :

Roman Rotenberg was clearly enjoying Demidov’s game, as the Canadiens’ prospect was used for 5 minutes and 28 seconds of the second period.

He made nine appearances in the second period alone.

But… things went south after that, as they often do lately.

Demidov was on the ice early in the third period and caused a turnover that gave CSKA a chance to score.

The result?

The forward was pinned down for the rest of the game. He played just 27 seconds in the third period:

Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two clubs, but Demidov didn’t get the chance to jump on the ice.

SKA won (5-4) thanks to an Alexander Nikishin goal.

That said, Demidov finished the game with 9:14 of playing time and an assist.

That gives him 10 points in 17 KHL games this season.


