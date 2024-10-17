Over eight years, Oettinger will earn $3.3 million more than Swayman (even though they have the same contract).

In recent years, Jake Oettinger has established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the National League.So the Stars decided to make a big decision: earlier today, we learned that the goaltender has signed an eight-year contract extension with Dallas, a deal that will pay him an average of $8.25 million per season.

That’s a big contract for a goalie who deserves to earn that kind of money:

He’ll have the same annual salary as Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark pic.twitter.com/hvXEyKRAAf – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 17, 2024

The Stars have several good young players already in place and by signing Oettinger long-term, it’ll keep the club competitive for even longer.

Oettinger is now tied to the team until the end of the 2032-2033 season.The goalkeeper is part of the core in Dallas and has proven that he can have a major impact on the team, even in the playoffs.

After all, he’s the one who took the Stars to the Western finals the last two seasons…

The interesting thing about Jake Oettinger’s contract is that you realize he signed for the same annual fee (and the same term) as Jeremy Swayman.

But there’s a difference between the two goalkeepers: Oettinger, on the other hand, will be able to earn more money even if his contract is identical to Swayman’s.

It’s a question of taxes… And in the end, Oettinger will earn $3.3m more (over the eight years) because the tax rate in Dallas is lower than in Boston:

The difference between identical 8.25m aav contracts in state tax is Oettinger saving $412,500 more every season than Swayman. Tax calculator provided by @CP_Athlete #advantageTexas pic.twitter.com/HJPiTbOQd9 – Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) October 17, 2024

Linus Ullmark signed a contract with the Sens that will pay him $8.25 million over the next few years.

However, seeing Oettinger, Ullmark and Swayman get that kind of money, it’s logical to wonder what it means for Ilya Shesterkin.

Is there really that big a gap between the talent of these three goalkeepers and that of the Rangers? Meh…

But then again, Shesterkin’s big demands ($12M+ per season) make sense when you look at the tax rate in New York.

A $12M contract would pay him $5.29M after taxes… Which is the same as Oettinger’s in Dallas (after taxes):

The math isn’t simple, given the factors (jock tax, state income tax vs none, place of residence, NA/EUR, etc.), but simplifying things per @CP_Athlete calculator, as an example: $8.25M in DAL sees someone takeaway ~$5.22M after taxes.

$12M in NYC leads to ~$5.29M after taxes. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) October 17, 2024

This is where we see that teams in high-tax markets are at a disadvantage.

Guys want to get as much money as possible and that’s normal.

That said, the salary cap is the same for the Rangers and the Stars… But the Rangers may be “forced” to pay their goalie more because of the tax rate.

Overtime

Part of the game, I guess.

– The picture is cool.

Counting every single one of Sidney Crosby’s 1,602 NHL points. (via IG/nhleurope) pic.twitter.com/X4gZp9ZnwM – NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2024

– Kirby Dach is feeling good.

“I feel good. I’m slowly trying to build back the game & get to a spot where I was last year (before the injury). I kinda feel that confidence again…it’s just gonna come with time. You can’t really force these things, it’s just about being in the right spots & doing what I can… pic.twitter.com/MQWnNhOONT – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 17, 2024

– Today’s activities in the waivers:

Lemieux and Gambrell clear. No new waivers today – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2024

– Really?