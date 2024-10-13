4 Nations Tournament: Montembeault should automatically be part of Hockey Canada’s plans

Samuel Montembeault is in top form.

He’s been dominant in both games he’s played this season, and that’s saying a lot.

It’s almost impossible to ask for more, in fact.

When you look at the Québécois’ stats, you realize he’s on another planet right now.

2-0-0 record

0.50 goals-against average

.986 save percentage (72 saves on 73 shots)

The goalie worked hard this summer and it shows:

Of course, it’s only been two games and the sample is small.

However, to see Montembeault perform like this at the start of the season is significant. Especially for him.After all, if he keeps it up, Hockey Canada officials will have no choice but to consider him for the 4 Nations Tournament.

Because let’s not forget one thing: Hockey Canada must submit its final roster by December 2.

December 2 is just under two months away… And Monty will still have plenty of opportunities to earn points between now and then :

For the record, between now and December 2, the Canadiens will play 21 games.

That said, I’d like to see Monty in net for AT LEAST 14 of those 21 games, since there aren’t many back-to-backs.

After all, the Québécois has shown since the start of the season that he’s ready to take his game to the next level. He’s putting up incredible stats, but it’s not just that either: it really feels like the team is playing with confidence in front of him when he’s in the club cage.

And that’s something only the best goalkeepers in the National League can do for their clubs.

Here again, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions, and even if Montembeault has been smoking since the start of the season, that doesn’t mean he’ll finish the year in the top-3 in the Vézina Trophy voting.

But one thing’s for sure: if Monty keeps his confidence up and plays the way he has all season, he’ll force the hand of Hockey Canada officials.

It would be cool to see Montembeault defend Canada’s cage at the 4 Nations Tournament!

