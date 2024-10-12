Demidov’s playing time: his coach blames “agents who pay journalists”.

There’s been a lot of talk about Ivan Demidov’s ice time in Russia for a while now. The Habs prospect, who is having a good season, is only getting a handful of minutes of ice time per game.

Even today, he was benched for almost half the game . At least he was playing a little more regularly (along with Evgeny Kuznetsov) at the end of the game.

Obviously, this isn’t ideal for the youngster’s development. Stu Cowan is right when he says that the Habs must be more and more eager to bring him to America every day.

But apparently, even in Russia, questions are starting to be asked about Demidov’s playing time… and that seems to irritate SKA coach Roman Rotenberg.

Because he has his own theory to explain the criticism of his management of the youngster’s playing time, as reported by Match TV:

In Canada, there are agents who pay journalists to write that such and such a player needs to play more. – Roman Rotenberg

SKA coach Roman Rotenberg today with a not-so-subtle reference to Ivan Demidov’s low ice time: “I know that in Canada they write all sorts of articles at the instigation of American agents…” pic.twitter.com/tszI3jNhyc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 12, 2024

I’m not saying this hasn’t happened in the past. That said, in Demidov’s case, I find it a little hard to believe that this is such a situation.

I assure you that I (unfortunately) don’t get a penny from an agent for saying the following: Demidov’s time management is appalling.

Instead of blaming agents, journalists and conspiracy theories, looking at trends that SKA wins far more often when Demidov plays big minutes might be a better way to handle it all.

I’m not saying he has to play 25 minutes a game, far from it. That said, seeing Demidov play just a few minutes a game is pretty ridiculous. Almost as ridiculous as thinking that criticism is only created by agents through journalists, like.

