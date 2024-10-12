“Carey Price is a guy from the West who never understood Quebec”.

For many years, Carey Price was the Canadiens’ best player. One of the league’s elite, he was the face of the Montreal franchise.

This was reflected not only in his performances, but also in his popularity with the Montreal fan base.

And even though he’s retired(unofficially, at least), Price is still a popular guy in town. You can see it in the comments under this post by the Habs on Wednesday night.

That said, Price still had his share of detractors in town. His big contract was criticized, as was the fact that he never learned French.

And this second point resonates particularly with Brendan Kelly, an English-speaking journalist (who has learned French) who covers the Habs. And in an interview with Richard Labbé(La Presse), he didn’t hold back when he said:

Carey Price is a Westerner who has never understood Quebec. – Brendan Kelly

Colleague and friend @brendanshowbiz is launching Le CHs et son peuple. To mark the occasion, I thought I’d chat with him about life and the Habs in what’s left of the Forum: https: //t.co/SnzgSItX5T – Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) October 12, 2024

You can really feel that he would have liked to see him make the effort to learn French… and in fact, it’s a debate that’s still going on today. Seeing the team’s top players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield not speak French, just like a manager in Jeff Gorton, doesn’t sit well with everyone.

The captain is occasionally heard to say a few words in French (in commercials, among others), but nothing more.

That said, Price is well aware of the impact he has had in Quebec. We know he’s always been involved in the community (though not necessarily in front of the cameras), and he’s represented the Habs well in that regard.

Could he have done more? Possibly… but to say that he “never understood Quebec” seems a bit harsh.

