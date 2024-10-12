Ivan Demidov benched for almost half of his team’s game today

This morning, Ivan Demidov and the SKA were back in action. The youngster, whose playing time has been dwindling for some time now, had a reason to hope for a better fate today: Evgeny Kuznetsov was back in the line-up.We know the two played together earlier this season.

That said, Roman Rotenberg didn’t see fit to reunite them: once again today, Demidov was his team’s 13th forward.

Revved up for Avtomobilist! Zavragin (Pleshkov) Nikishin, DeAngelo – Zykov, Glotov, Gritsyuk Falkovsky, Zaitsev – Tolchinsky, Grigorenko, Bardakov Pedan, Galenyuk – Alistrov, Kuznetsov, Plotnikov Vydrenkov – Polyakov, Zinchenko, Dedunov, Demidov (13th forward)#hcSKA pic.twitter.com/spUeGkKaHa – SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) October 12, 2024

And clearly, the SKA coach wasn’t particularly keen on giving the young prodigy ice time at the start of the game: Demidov didn’t play a single second in the first period.

He spent the entire 20 minutes on the bench.

And in the second period, it took him a few minutes to get his first appearance. In fact, he finally got on the ice midway through the second period… and immediately started creating things.

Ivan Demidov is on the ice for the first time today! He finds Ivan Zinchenko with a pass, but the latter is crowded out when attempting to shoot. Seconds later, Macek misses when clean through for Avtomobilist! (1:2) #hcSKA – SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) October 12, 2024

The good news, however, is that he played a little more regularly afterwards. He got 2:33 of playing time in the second, and finished the game with 6:50 of ice time.

That’s no mean feat, but considering the context, it’s almost a miracle.

The other good news is that towards the end of the game, we saw Demidov playing more regularly with Evgeny Kuznetsov on the third line, including at the very end of the game when SKA needed to protect a lead. Will the chemistry between the two guys force Rotenberg to give Demidov more ice time? Let’s hope so.

At least Ivan Demidov is back on the same line as Evgeny Kuznetsov again. We’ll take 3rd line mins anytime, anything other than 4th line or 13th forward. pic.twitter.com/KaZ9RHlR4S – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 12, 2024

Demidov did not earn a point in his team’s 5-2 victory. Obviously, the first half of the game is worrisome, but seeing him get regular minutes with Kuznetsov in the second half is already a little more reassuring.

Let’s see if this has any repercussions in the games to come.

Overtime

– Very cool.

Patrick Lalime and Linus Ullmark meet and greet this morning to show off the martian tribute mask. pic.twitter.com/gCDW5xeuag – John Bartlett (@BartsBytes) October 12, 2024

– That’s a good one.

Craig Berube: Treat every game like it’s Game 7!#LeafsForever core: pic.twitter.com/KLN4S6atW3 – Bruins Wyan (@BruinsWyan) October 11, 2024

– It’s never too early to make a list of Hart contenders, right?

A very important, serious and necessary Hart Leaderboard update. pic.twitter.com/085pErW5hO – Mike Bartner (@MikeBartner) October 11, 2024

– A name to watch.

Joel Blomquist is in the starter’s net for #pens morning skate at Scotiabank Arena. Appears the 22-year-old will make his second career NHL start in Toronto tonight following a winning debut in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/BaNkNuoxLp – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 12, 2024

– Too bad.