If the trend continues, the Canadian will be #InTheMix

One swallow doesn’t make a spring, just as one hockey game doesn’t make a season.

So, in that sense, I hope you’ll understand that I decided to include a little joke in my headline this morning. After all, I’m the first to believe that the Habs will have all the trouble in the world to be #InTheMix this season.

But yesterday? I don’t have much to say. Because even if it wasn’t perfect, it was a great outing.

I don’t know if the opening ceremonies inspired the Canadiens’ players, but they looked like they’d eaten a lion in the first period. I’ve rarely seen Martin St-Louis’ Flanelle play such a good period.

The five-on-three also – ah pis laissez faire.

If there’s one player who really did his job, it was Samuel Montembeault. He took no less than 48 shots (the number of shots allowed is an aspect to be corrected) and stopped them all. He was truly impressive, as you may have noticed.

Monty set an NHL record for most saves in a shutout in an opening game since shots began to be calculated in 1955-1956 Monty set an NHL record for most saves in a season-opening shutout since shots were first tracked in 1955-56… pic.twitter.com/zIxNW4GzbA – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2024

In fact, you could say he was historically impressive.

What I also liked was seeing the importance of winning. After all, if the Habs had lost the game to the Maple Leafs, it still wouldn’t have been the end of the world.

David Savard & Sam Montembeault after the Habs shutout win tonight pic.twitter.com/yPbsN5R9Sc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

But the guys were happy to win. I think that reaction speaks volumes.

If he keeps sticking with performances like this (or if he keeps playing very well, at the very least), Samuel Montembeault will really insert himself into the conversation to be Team Canada’s goaltender for the Four Nations Tournament.

Stay tuned.

But it wasn’t just Samuel Montembeault who stood out during the match. In a 1-0 duel, there were many small aspects that were done correctly by both teams. Anthony Stolarz was particularly good in front of the net.

So, what are the positives and negatives?

1. The first line did something right: it unlocked the powerplay, which looked more dynamic than ever at times. But for the rest of the game, the guys weren’t the most visible.

Does not having played for ten days have anything to do with it? Your guess is as good as mine.

2. In an interview after the game, David Savard said he couldn’t do just about anything Lane Hutson could do on the ice. He’s right, we agree.

David Savard wasn’t shy with Max Domi. pic.twitter.com/G93mfr6BED – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 10, 2024

No way Lane Hutson is ever doing this at the NHL level. pic.twitter.com/DcIHL4WjqC – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 9, 2024

But the reverse is also true.Yesterday, Hutson looked good. He played like a guy who wanted to prove he deserved more room on the powerplay, and he continued to dance around the rink like no one else can.A sequence like that is really something.

3. Was Max Pacioretty booed every time he touched the disc because he’s a former Habs captain who chose Toronto, because he said he’d never been with a group that worked so hard, or because his kids think the Maple Leafs jersey looks good on him?

All of the above.4. Kirby Dach (one-year absence) and Kaiden Guhle (no real training camp) are among the players who looked good on the ice. Mike Matheson looked like he was flying across the ice.

These are big players who showed up to play. But honorable mention to the Alex Barré-Boulet and Joel Armia of this world. They did what they had to do… and I could name several others.

5. What’s the use of Ryan Reaves?

The big Maple Leafs player really looks braver when Arber Xhekaj isn’t in uniform. When the cat’s away, the mice will play? It applies here.

6. It’s important to learn how to protect late-game one-goal leads. Last year, the Habs lost some 3,424 games by the one-goal margin.

The guys were proud… and the inclusion of Patrik Laine after the game speaks volumes.

Patrik Laine in the Habs locker room with Cole Caufield after the season-opening victory pic.twitter.com/X96FYv4ezu – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

7. Carey Price was there. But to find out, you’d have to follow his wife on social networks, since he didn’t exactly get much attention before or during the game.

He didn’t overshadow the current players.

After yesterday’s game, the Canadiens headed for Boston. Tonight, the Habs face the Bruins in the U.S. before returning to Quebec. It’s a whirlwind trip.

Martin St-Louis will speak to the media around 11:30.He should (hopefully, at the very least) confirm the identity of the goaltender (Cayden Primeau) as well as any changes, if any, to his line-up from yesterday. Will there be any? Will Oliver Kapanen make his NHL debut?That remains to be seen.