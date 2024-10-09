Skip to content
News

Oliver Kapanen and Michael Pezzetta join forces to miss tonight’s game

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Credit: Getty Images
On Monday morning, the Habs trained without Michael Pezzetta and Oliver Kapanen. We wondered if this meant these guys would skip their turn on Wednesday night. The answer is obviously yes.

At this morning’s training session, the trios were the same as on Monday. What this means is that this is surely the line-up that will face the Maple Leafs tonight at the Bell Centre.

Samuel Montembeault will be in net.

Is it understandable that the Habs want to wait to start Kapanen against Toronto because it’s going to be a bumpy ride? We think that’s part of the answer.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kapanen play his first NHL game tomorrow night. Emil Heineman, even though he’s on four, will have to play a big one tonight.

Alex Barré-Boulet, as we saw coming in the last few days, managed to break into the top-9. He’s lining up with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson for his first game with the Canadiens.

Note that he will be the only player making his debut with the Habs. All the other players on the roster have played at least one game in a Flannel uniform before. Heineman and Lane Hutson don’t have much under their ties, however.

Defensively, no debate: Jayden Struble’s injury, which is obviously day-to-day, forces Martin St-Louis to use his six healthy defensemen. This was expected.

And the guys were motivated by Stéphane Robidas, who asked them “why not us” during practice.

Details to come…

