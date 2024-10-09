After Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark signs for $8.25 per year

Jeremy Swayman’s contract has been the subject of much discussion in recent days. And now, from 2024 to 2032, the goaltender will finally earn $8.25 million per season, for a total of $66 million.
Although his contract expires in 2024-2025, the Sens have always wanted to extend his contract so he wouldn’t become a free agent in 2025. And now it’s official.
Same AAV as his old pal in Boston. Senators extend pending UFA goaile Linus Ullmark. Was a prioirty item for them. https://t.co/zEoJeuJ83L
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2024
At $8.25M per year, Ullmark gets a nice pay raise (he’s averaging $5M right now), but more importantly, he gets the same amount per year as his good friend Swayman.
That’s significant… especially when you look at the timing of the two signings.
Ullmark, who wasn’t as good as Swayman in the last series, obviously won’t have an eight-year contract. In fact, he signed for four years, for a total of $33 million.
