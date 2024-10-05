Ivan Demidov is no longer on the 4th line: instead, he’ll be SKA’s 13th forward today.Auteur: Michael Johnson
Since the start of the KHL season, everything surrounding the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, has been closely monitored.
Since the start of the season, Demidov’s performance has been varied, but things have been looking up lately, if not before Evgeny Kuznetsov’s injury.
Since Kuzy has been on the bench, Demidov’s ice time has melted like snow in the sun.
Well, because Demidov isn’t even on the fourth line anymore, even though he’ll be the 13ᵉ forward for SKA in today’s game against Cherepovets Severstal.
Source: https://t.co/iDPZj5PrCm
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2024
Overtime
– Another crucial game for Montreal CF in the playoff race. Charlotte is in 7th place, while Montreal is in 8th.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
@CharlotteFC
Bank of America Stadium
19h30
Live on @appletv with Ia #MLSSeasonPass #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/eZTwQdhkzF
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 5, 2024
– The Habs prospect did well in his first game with his new team.
Blake Biondi transferred to Notre Dame for his final NCAA season, and he’s off to a strong start. He scored twice in his first game with the Fighting Irish as they defeated the USNTDP U18s 5-2.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 5, 2024
– Please note.
Ondrej Palat will not play today. Personal reasons related to the birth of his second child, the Devils said.
– Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) October 5, 2024
– To be continued.
This is the moment baseball has been waiting for: Shohei Ohtani in the playoffs. @Worden_Zach looks at what to expect as the Dodgers take on the Padres in the NLDS. https://t.co/LGtHdYFHMG
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 5, 2024