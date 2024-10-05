Skip to content
Ivan Demidov is no longer on the 4th line: instead, he’ll be SKA’s 13th forward today.

 Auteur: Michael Johnson
Ivan Demidov is no longer on the 4th line: instead, he’ll be SKA’s 13th forward today.
Since the start of the KHL season, everything surrounding the Montreal Canadiens’ top prospect, Ivan Demidov, has been closely monitored.

We analyze his performances, his good moves, his not-so-good moves, but above all the decisions made by his coach regarding his ice time.

Since the start of the season, Demidov’s performance has been varied, but things have been looking up lately, if not before Evgeny Kuznetsov’s injury.

Since Kuzy has been on the bench, Demidov’s ice time has melted like snow in the sun.

He had 7:32 of ice time last Sunday, 4:07 this Thursday on the fourth line, and now it could go even lower.

Why would that be?

Well, because Demidov isn’t even on the fourth line anymore, even though he’ll be the 13ᵉ forward for SKA in today’s game against Cherepovets Severstal.

