Michael Hage could come to Montreal after his NCAA season, according to Simon Boisvert

With the Montreal Canadiens, most of the attention on young prospects is currently focused on Lane Hutson, who should make the team, and Oliver Kapanen, the surprise of the current camp, who is also on the right track.

And the rest of the attention, well, it’s obviously on Ivan Demidov, whose playing time we’re keeping a close eye on.

That leaves a number of young prospects in the shadows, including Michael Hage.Hage remains a first-round pick of the Habs (21st this summer) and is therefore a top prospect for the Habs.He played his first career NCAA game yesterday, when the University of Michigan took on Minnesota State.

Hage really came into his own in this game, collecting two assists on his team’s two goals, as my colleague Michaël Petit reported last night.

It was a very good start for Hage, who has contributed to all his team’s goals so far, as well as being an important factor in his team’s attack.

In short, Hage is starting his career on the right foot, a career that may be shorter than you think.In fact, according to Simon Boisvert, the Habs prospect could join the Habs as soon as his current NCAA season is over.

On the latest episode of Processus, Boisvert said that if Hage has a very good rookie season in the NCAA, the Habs won’t hesitate to sign him to an NHL entry-level contract and bring him to Montreal.

This means that for Boisvert, there’s a good chance that Hage will be playing games with the Habs this year at the end of the season, as has been the case with other NCAA players in the past, such as Lane Hutson, Sean Farrell and Jordan Harris.

It’s very interesting to hear the Snake say such a thing, because honestly, in my mind, Hage was going to play at least two seasons in the NCAA before coming to Montreal.

But if he’s going to have an incredible season this year, I don’t see why the Habs wouldn’t try to add him to their roster at the end of this year, and in preparation for next season.

The Habs still lack a bit of spice in their attack, so adding Hage and Ivan Demidov next year would be really great.

In short, Hage’s performances will be closely watched this season, while the Habs’ prospects could very well arrive sooner rather than later.

Overtime

– Jake Allen will be in net for the Devils, while for the Sabres, two Czech rookies could be playing this morning in Prague for the second game of the regular season.

Ruff said one of Jiri Kulich and Lukas Rousek will probably play today. He didn’t specify who. Both are Czech so it would mean a great deal to them. – Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) October 5, 2024

– Interesting.

Most points in a preseason in the 2020s: 9 – Mat Barzal (this season)

9 – Jesper Bratt (2023)

9 – Marco Rossi (2022)

9 – Connor McDavid (2021) No one’s broken 10 points this decade yet. pic.twitter.com/cmXEY2fVLN – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 5, 2024

– Happy birthday Nate!

Happy birthday to former Canadien Nate Thompson, who turns 40 today. #Habs @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/cWWs6cxQOo – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 5, 2024

– Two legends are also celebrating today.

Happy birthday to Hall of Famers Patrick Roy and Mario Lemieux. They both turn 59 today. pic.twitter.com/UAgYo6KkGB – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 5, 2024

–