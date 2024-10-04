Michael Hage: Two assists (including a dazzling one) in his first NCAA game

Despite limited playing time, Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov is doing very well so far in his first KHL season as a regular.On the other hand, there was another Habs first-round prospect making his debut in his new league, and that was Michael Hage.On Friday evening, Hage began his first season in the NCAA ranks with the excellent University of Michigan Wolverines.

Hage’s team is a very good, experienced and well-balanced club, and we’re expecting great things from them this year.

Let’s just say that the Habs prospect wanted to make a good impression on his debut, picking up two assists in the opening game against Minnesota State.

Unfortunately, his club lost 5-2.

Before I show you Hage’s two successful sequences, in which he collected his first two NCAA points, I’d like to show you this sequence.

He will do the drop pass if he’s told to. And only the best NHL power plays do it but yeah it’s dumb. https://t.co/HfFJx7nloq – Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) October 5, 2024

His on-skate ability is impressive and will certainly be one of, if not his main asset over the course of his career.

Let’s get down to business.

Nice set-up from #Habs Michael Hage on the PP for his first point. https://t.co/wB5YGF25kQ – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) October 5, 2024

At the very start of the second period, while it was still 0-0, the University of Michigan was on the powerplay and Hage joined teammate William Whitelaw.He served a beautiful cross-crease pass to Whitelaw, who scored the first goal of the game on the rebound.With this assist on the powerplay, Hage certainly earned points with his coach.With only five minutes left to play in the third period, the score was 4-1 in favor of Minnesota State.

And that’s when prospects were rekindled for the Wolverines, as Hage picked up his second assist of the game.

Guess who just got his second assist in his first career college hockey game? That’s right: Michael Hage pic.twitter.com/5kFoPR8owb – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 5, 2024

The pass was simply sublime.

He’s so good with the puck, it’s ridiculous.

His skating often stands out, but there’s no denying that he has several other very interesting assets, including his vision and his hands.

He hasn’t shown it yet (it’s only the first game of the season, after all), but he also has a very good shot.

His offensive talent is undeniable.It remains to be seen how well he does defensively in this new calibre for him, as he faces players over 20 for the first time.

It’s a big step up for Hage, and he should be able to play an increasingly important role with the team as the season progresses.

Should he have an excellent season, the option of seeing him arrive in Montreal at the end of his NCAA season is not to be overlooked.

That’s what Simon “Snake” Boisvert believes, as he discussed on the latest episode of the Processus podcast with Mathias Brunet.

Let’s see what he has in store for us this year.

