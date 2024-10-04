Michael Hage: Two assists (including a dazzling one) in his first NCAA game

Michael Hage: Two assists (including a dazzling one) in his first NCAA gameAuteur: Christopher Brown
Hage’s team is a very good, experienced and well-balanced club, and we’re expecting great things from them this year.
Let’s just say that the Habs prospect wanted to make a good impression on his debut, picking up two assists in the opening game against Minnesota State.
Before I show you Hage’s two successful sequences, in which he collected his first two NCAA points, I’d like to show you this sequence.
He will do the drop pass if he’s told to.
And only the best NHL power plays do it but yeah it’s dumb. https://t.co/HfFJx7nloq
Let’s get down to business.
Nice set-up from #Habs Michael Hage on the PP for his first point. https://t.co/wB5YGF25kQ
And that’s when prospects were rekindled for the Wolverines, as Hage picked up his second assist of the game.
Guess who just got his second assist in his first career college hockey game?
That’s right: Michael Hage pic.twitter.com/5kFoPR8owb
He’s so good with the puck, it’s ridiculous.
His skating often stands out, but there’s no denying that he has several other very interesting assets, including his vision and his hands.
He hasn’t shown it yet (it’s only the first game of the season, after all), but he also has a very good shot.
It’s a big step up for Hage, and he should be able to play an increasingly important role with the team as the season progresses.
That’s what Simon “Snake” Boisvert believes, as he discussed on the latest episode of the Processus podcast with Mathias Brunet.
Let’s see what he has in store for us this year.
