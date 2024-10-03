Robin Lehner will be paid, but not on the Golden Knights’ payroll

Ahh, the Vegas Golden Knights…

Recently, they were in the news because Robin Lehner, who hasn’t played in two years and won’t play this season either, reportedly failed to show up for the club’s physicals. The club was potentially looking for a way to terminate his contract.

And now, several informants, including Frank Seravalli and Elliotte Friedman, are reporting that the matter has been concluded. The bottom line: Lehner will be paid… but he won’t count against the club’s payroll.

NHL/NHLPA have reached an agreement on Robin Lehner/Vegas. Simplest way to put it is this: Lehner’s contract will not count against the cap, but he will still be paid his salary. “Unique situation,” as all sides have indicated – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 3, 2024

Elliotte Friedman, who was among those who reported that an agreement had been reached with the Players’ Association, says that’s the simplest way to sum it up. ironically, it doesn’t look simple.

The fact that the Sportsnet tipster calls it a “unique situation” after talking to people involved in the case highlights the fact that, once again, the Golden Knights may have found a flaw in the system.

Because, yes, Vegas is a master at playing with the payroll.

I don’t know if club officials have found a loophole, but they have found… a way to get on a lot of people’s nerves. After all, right now, it’s a crying time.

And this, even if we don’t know the conditions leading to such a decision.

However, because fans are tired of seeing the club play with the ceiling, let’s just say that the Vegas outfit doesn’t exactly have the benefit of the doubt right now.

I really wonder what led to this outcome. Will we ever know?

