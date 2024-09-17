Dakota Joshua announces recovery from testicular cancer surgery

Dakota Joshua may not be the most familiar player to fans, but he’s an important part of the Vancouver Canucks line-up.

The 6’3″ big man finished last season with a stellar 18 goals (32 points) in 63 games, and also enjoyed great success in the playoffs (four goals and eight points in 13 games).

But unfortunately for him, Joshua discovered this summer that he had testicular cancer.He felt a lump on one of his testicles and went to see a doctor to have it examined.

That’s when he learned the news and had to undergo surgery.

A statement from Dakota Joshua: pic.twitter.com/7kaZV7Lw1Z – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 17, 2024

The good news?The operation went well and Dakota Joshua is slowly getting better.He will, however, be forced to miss the start of the Canucks season:

Obviously, we wouldn’t wish these things on anyone.

That said, the last few months have been difficult for Joshua, but the important thing is to know that his life is not in danger.

That’s what counts at the end of the day.

We don’t yet know the potential date for his return to the game, but the player wants to be back as soon as possible.

He’s working hard right now to be able to rejoin his teammates soon.

It takes courage to share a message like this, but Dakota Joshua did it for a reason: he wants to encourage other men to see a doctor regularly to get checked out.

It shows he’s thinking of his fellow man, and it shows he’s got a good head on his shoulders.

