Joe Sakic expects Valeri Nichushkin to return in November

Joe Sakic expects Valeri Nichushkin to return in NovemberAuteur: jwilliams
During the last playoffs, Valeri Nichuskin was placed (for the third time in a short period of time) on the NHL’s assistance program.
And to hear the Avalanche players publicly trash him, well, you’d think his reputation was at an all-time low.
Joe Sakic on @AltitudeSR says he’s expecting Valeri Nichushkin back for mid-November #fantasyhockey #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/SjsUzRxVCL
– Apples & Ginos Fantasy Hockey (@ApplesGinos) September 17, 2024
I don’t know about you… But it sounds like I’m very surprised by this news.
Nichushkin made some bad decisions and his choices had an impact on the Avalanche’s playoff success last spring.
He had scored nine goals in eight playoff games before having to call on the help program, and he was dominant on the ice… And when he left, the Avalanche were never able to replace him in the lineup.
It looked like it when Nichushkin was on the ice, and it looked like it when he wasn’t, too.
It’s up to Nichuskin now to do things the right way, and he’d better walk the straight and narrow because this could really be his last chance in the National League.
Especially since he’s supposed to be paid $6.125 M per season for the next six years (if he plays, of course)…
Overtime
– Classic.
Where will Crosby go for his contract extension dinner?
Geno knows Sid too well…
(via: @PensInsideScoop)
pic.twitter.com/NafkQSoSgn
– BarDown (@BarDown) September 17, 2024
– It’s been a long time since I’ve heard that name.
Jon Gillies will attend Maple Leafs training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO) pic.twitter.com/8S6h5HYrEe
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 17, 2024
– Bravo.
A nice gesture https://t.co/ah5J4voges
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 17, 2024
– He wins… So why not?
NFL : Justin Fields should still be the starting quarterbackhttps://t.co/rXot6kgaXD
– RDS (@RDSca) September 17, 2024