Joe Sakic expects Valeri Nichushkin to return in November

During the last playoffs, Valeri Nichuskin was placed (for the third time in a short period of time) on the NHL’s assistance program.

At the time, we all wondered if his NHL career was over for logical reasons.

And to hear the Avalanche players publicly trash him, well, you’d think his reputation was at an all-time low.

But Colorado officials still think the Russian has what it takes to help the team.Joe Sakic told the Kreckman and Lindahl podcast (which airs on radio in Denver) this morning that he expects him to be back in November, when the NHL will give him the green light to come off waivers:

I don’t know about you… But it sounds like I’m very surprised by this news.

Nichushkin made some bad decisions and his choices had an impact on the Avalanche’s playoff success last spring.

He had scored nine goals in eight playoff games before having to call on the help program, and he was dominant on the ice… And when he left, the Avalanche were never able to replace him in the lineup.

The result? After beating the Jets in five games in the first round, the club finally lost in six games to the Stars in the second round.

It looked like it when Nichushkin was on the ice, and it looked like it when he wasn’t, too.

That said, the Colorado organization still has faith in him, and they know he can return to being the important player he was in the lineup.

It’s up to Nichuskin now to do things the right way, and he’d better walk the straight and narrow because this could really be his last chance in the National League.

Especially since he’s supposed to be paid $6.125 M per season for the next six years (if he plays, of course)…

