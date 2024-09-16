EA Sports unveils Cole Caufield’s NHL 25 odds

In just over two weeks, EA Sports will release the next edition of its NHL game.We know that this year, the game will not be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users.

That said, with just a few weeks to go before the official launch of the new game, EA Sports is starting to unveil the odds for the league’s various players.

EA has published a list of the league’s top 20 wingers, and among them are some obvious names.

Nikita Kucherov (95), David Pastrnak (95), Artemi Panarin (95), Kirill Kaprizov (93) and Mikko Rantanen (93) top the list.

Cole Caufield’s name does not appear on the list, but EA Sports has nevertheless shared his rating.

This year, at least to start the season, the Habs forward will have a rating of 88 :

Remember, however, that a player’s rating can vary during the season.

In the end, it all depends on how the guys perform. For example, if a player is struggling and not producing, his rating will drop.The opposite is also true: if a player is having a good time, his rating will go up.

It’s not rocket science, hehe.

Cole Caufield 86 ovr pic.twitter.com/KxyITCZf4u – Cole Thurbide (@ColeThurbide) September 26, 2023

Caufield will therefore start the season with a rating of 88, an improvement on last year.For the NHL 24 game, EA Sports gave him an overall rating of 86 :In the coming days, EA Sports will continue to reveal the ratings of certain players.

That said, I can’t wait to see Nick Suzuki’s with the season he’s just had…

Could the center-forward approach a rating of 90? That remains to be seen, but I won’t be surprised if he does.

Overtime

– They’re looking good.

Kaiden Guhle & Juraj Slafkovsky at the Habs annual golf tournament today. pic.twitter.com/4ST3PWnb7N – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 16, 2024

– Interesting idea on paper!

Duclair will start with Horvat and Barzal at camp, per Roy #Isles – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) September 16, 2024

– For those wondering: no, it’s not the other guy’s brother.

This is the end for Brian Serven. https://t.co/XQgYsvptN5 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 16, 2024

– I love these videos.