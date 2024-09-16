Skip to content
News

EA Sports unveils Cole Caufield’s NHL 25 odds

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
EA Sports unveils Cole Caufield’s NHL 25 odds
Credit: Getty Images
In just over two weeks, EA Sports will release the next edition of its NHL game.

We know that this year, the game will not be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users.

That said, with just a few weeks to go before the official launch of the new game, EA Sports is starting to unveil the odds for the league’s various players.

EA has published a list of the league’s top 20 wingers, and among them are some obvious names.

Nikita Kucherov (95), David Pastrnak (95), Artemi Panarin (95), Kirill Kaprizov (93) and Mikko Rantanen (93) top the list.

Cole Caufield’s name does not appear on the list, but EA Sports has nevertheless shared his rating.

This year, at least to start the season, the Habs forward will have a rating of 88 :

Remember, however, that a player’s rating can vary during the season.

In the end, it all depends on how the guys perform. For example, if a player is struggling and not producing, his rating will drop.

The opposite is also true: if a player is having a good time, his rating will go up.

It’s not rocket science, hehe.

Caufield will therefore start the season with a rating of 88, an improvement on last year.

For the NHL 24 game, EA Sports gave him an overall rating of 86 :

In the coming days, EA Sports will continue to reveal the ratings of certain players.

That said, I can’t wait to see Nick Suzuki’s with the season he’s just had…

Could the center-forward approach a rating of 90? That remains to be seen, but I won’t be surprised if he does.

Overtime

– They’re looking good.

– Interesting idea on paper!

– For those wondering: no, it’s not the other guy’s brother.

– I love these videos.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content