EA Sports unveils Cole Caufield's NHL 25 odds
That said, with just a few weeks to go before the official launch of the new game, EA Sports is starting to unveil the odds for the league’s various players.
EA has published a list of the league’s top 20 wingers, and among them are some obvious names.
Cole Caufield’s name does not appear on the list, but EA Sports has nevertheless shared his rating.
New jersey number
New #NHL25 rating @colecaufield | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/m5dT2xZi9Q
– EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) September 16, 2024
Remember, however, that a player’s rating can vary during the season.
It’s not rocket science, hehe.
Cole Caufield 86 ovr pic.twitter.com/KxyITCZf4u
– Cole Thurbide (@ColeThurbide) September 26, 2023
That said, I can’t wait to see Nick Suzuki’s with the season he’s just had…
Could the center-forward approach a rating of 90? That remains to be seen, but I won’t be surprised if he does.
