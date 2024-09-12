No professional trial contract for Phil Kessel: unacceptable, says Paul Bissonnette

No professional trial contract for Phil Kessel: unacceptable, says Paul BissonnetteAuteur: mjohnson
That’s in theory, because he’s still as free as a bird, and no team seems to be willing to offer him a deal just yet.
Some wonder why the veteran can’t convince a team to give him a chance.https://t.co/p1U4zw9BKD
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 12, 2024
It’s an incomprehensible situation according to former NHL player Paul Bissonnette, who has his own podcast.
“Phil Kessel can’t receive a professional tryout. I received a fu***** professional tryout. You’re telling me that half the teams don’t need Phil Kessel at camp.” – Paul Bissonnette.
He had skated with the club-school, but the West Coast team didn’t want his services for the playoffs.
Vancouver general manager Patrick Alvin said he wasn’t a good fit for the team’s style of play.
Kessel’s physical condition was the talk of the town last season, particularly after his first few practices, when he seemed out of breath.
I don’t think we’ll be seeing Phil Kessel in the NHL again. Despite his illustrious career and a shot that’s still there, it’s not enough for a team to offer him an opportunity.
