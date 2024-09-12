No professional trial contract for Phil Kessel: unacceptable, says Paul Bissonnette

Phil Kessel has already had quite a career in the NHL. With 992 points in 1,286 games and two Stanley Cup victories to his credit, he should have no trouble securing at least one professional tryout contract.

That’s in theory, because he’s still as free as a bird, and no team seems to be willing to offer him a deal just yet.

Some wonder why the veteran can't convince a team to give him a chance.

It’s an incomprehensible situation according to former NHL player Paul Bissonnette, who has his own podcast.

“Phil Kessel can’t receive a professional tryout. I received a fu***** professional tryout. You’re telling me that half the teams don’t need Phil Kessel at camp.” – Paul Bissonnette.

Two things need to be made clear, however. The first is that Bissonnette was 29 when he had his (unsuccessful) professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues. Kessel is 36, which is a big difference.Also, his experience with the Canucks last year was not a success.

He had skated with the club-school, but the West Coast team didn’t want his services for the playoffs.

Vancouver general manager Patrick Alvin said he wasn’t a good fit for the team’s style of play.

Kessel’s physical condition was the talk of the town last season, particularly after his first few practices, when he seemed out of breath.

Is he match fit? Or even for training camp? Obviously not.

I don’t think we’ll be seeing Phil Kessel in the NHL again. Despite his illustrious career and a shot that’s still there, it’s not enough for a team to offer him an opportunity.

