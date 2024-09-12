François Gagnon takes Roope Hintz and Mika Zibanejad before Suzuki

The Habs’ activities for 2024-2025 have finally begun. As the rookies make their way to Laval, it’s time for analysis and predictions for next season all over the media world.

François Gagnon weighed in on captain Nick Suzuki and his current value in a column with Martin Lemay at BPM Sports.

“I’m putting Roope Hintz in front right now. Maybe next year or two years from now, Suzuki will be way out in front, (…) but for now I’m putting Roope Hintz in front.” – François Gagnon.

The analyst was asked which player between Roope Hintz and Nick Suzuki he sees ahead of the other for next season.To the surprise of some, he opted for the Finn, who plays for the Dallas Stars.

Lemay then introduced Mika Zibanejad into the discussion and Gagnon’s response was unequivocal: he clearly sees the Rangers player ahead of the Habs captain.

It’s harder than you’d think to take a position on what he’s saying.

Nick Suzuki was in charge of almost all the Habs’ offense last season, and despite teammates Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky having a tough time of it for part of the season, he found a way to collect a personal-high 77 points.

For his part, Hintz has a lot of responsibility and is better surrounded, but only collected 65 points. He’s good defensively and a complete center, but so is the Habs captain.

The Montreal market is hard to follow. Sometimes it overestimates Habs players, but occasionally it underestimates them too.Such is the case with Nick Suzuki, who despite the pressure of being the captain and leading the first line, finds a way to be effective in both directions.

Imagine him better surrounded by a real second line. It could be really interesting for the Habs, I don’t think we’ve seen his ceiling.

I’d take him before Hintz. However, for this season, I can’t put Suzuki ahead of Mika Zibanejad, despite the Swede’s disappointing season last year.

The Rangers forward really has what it takes to hurt opposing defenses night after night. He’s an established first-line player who’s already in his thirties, hence the argument for a pick for next season only.

