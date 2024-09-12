Maxim Tsyplakov signed with the Islanders because he wanted to play for Patrick Roy

Maxim Tsyplakov signed with the Islanders because he wanted to play for Patrick RoyAuteur: cbrown
Back in May, when the Habs’ season was already over, several rumors linked him to the Habs organization.
At least, that’s what he told the New York media.
“I want to play hockey in [the] big league, and I want to work with [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy].”
Maxim Tsyplakov talks on his decision to sign with the team as #Isles Rookie Camp begins.
Read more
– New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 12, 2024
Maxim Tsyplakov, 25, is currently taking part in the Islanders’ Rookie Camp.
He’s coming off a big season with 31 goals in 65 games in the KHL and was interested in trying his luck in the National League, even though he was never drafted.
The player said that his new teammates Alexander Romanov and Ilya Sorokin played a role in his decision to sign a contract with the Islanders, but when you see him talking about Roy like that… It’s special all the same.
We’re also starting to hear similar comments about Martin St-Louis, by the way…
Overtime
–
What’s most likely to happen this season?
– Michkov hits Michigan
– Torts benches Michkov
– both
– neither pic.twitter.com/Ezr1FYw3Uq
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 12, 2024
– He’s a good coach.
Rick Tocchet isn’t just a coach, he is a teacher@Dhaliwalsports joins Pierre McGuire and @MurphysLaw74 to discuss the impact that the #Canucks coaching staff has had on this team
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/Oby63V5h5M
Listen: https://t.co/YK0AUo0IVd#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/nHaIavNoBE
– The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 12, 2024
– The boys are looking good!
Kaiden Guhle & Arber Xhekaj the Habs Sports photoshoot pic.twitter.com/iswaqMCjfD
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2024
– Good point.
Seeing NHL players around the league reaching the 1,000 games milestone always reminds us that Habs legend Andrei Markov’s NHL career ended at 990 games … https://t.co/aigzUiPDbM
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2024