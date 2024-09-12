Maxim Tsyplakov signed with the Islanders because he wanted to play for Patrick Roy

Remember when Maxim Tsyplakov was a popular name in Montreal?

Back in May, when the Habs’ season was already over, several rumors linked him to the Habs organization.

In the end, the forward decided to sign a contract with the Islanders.Why did he decide to move to New York?The reason is simple: the Russian wanted to work with Patrick Roy as coach.

At least, that’s what he told the New York media.

“I want to play hockey in [the] big league, and I want to work with [Head Coach] Patrick [Roy].” Maxim Tsyplakov talks on his decision to sign with the team as #Isles Rookie Camp begins. Read more – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 12, 2024

TVA Sports also published an article on the subject.

Maxim Tsyplakov, 25, is currently taking part in the Islanders’ Rookie Camp.

He’s coming off a big season with 31 goals in 65 games in the KHL and was interested in trying his luck in the National League, even though he was never drafted.

With his latest campaign, he deserves it.That said, his comments regarding Patrick Roy are more than interesting.

The player said that his new teammates Alexander Romanov and Ilya Sorokin played a role in his decision to sign a contract with the Islanders, but when you see him talking about Roy like that… It’s special all the same.

All in all, it proves that Patrick Roy has a big reputation.His overall image has been affected by what happened at the end of his reign in Colorado, but there are still guys who obviously want to work with him because they know who he is as a coach behind the bench.

We’re also starting to hear similar comments about Martin St-Louis, by the way…

