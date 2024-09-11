Top Prospects Ranking (Sportsnet): For the first time ever, Demidov is ranked ahead of Mishkov

Every time there’s a ranking of the best hopefuls, there’s a lot of talk.

Some of the choices are highly questionable… and that’s why they always cause such a stir.

I say that because it’s rare to see Ivan Demidov’s name ahead of Matvei Michkov’s in such a ranking. Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino, Jason Bukala and Emily Sadler, however, decided to do things a little differently.

The three Sportsnet analysts have compiled a list of the best players aged 23 and under

Lane Hutson, for example, doesn’t make the list because he played with the Habs at the end of last season.

All this to say that at the top, unsurprisingly, is Macklin Celebrini of the Sharks. He’s seen as the best prospect in the world, after all.

But it’s what happens next that gets interesting, because Demidov is placed 2nd on the list… while Michkov is placed 4th.

For those wondering, defenseman Alexander Nikishin (Hurricanes) is ranked 3rd.

Like it or not, and like it or not… There will always be a link between Ivan Demidov and Matvei Michkov, because the Habs could have had both in the Montreal organization via the draft.

On the other hand, it’s hard to judge the potential of the two players, as they have yet to play a single game in the National League.

KHL highlights may be interesting, but we know that the KHL and NHL are two completely different leagues.That said, Simon Boisvert has seen enough: for him, Demidov could become a player who can score 90 points per season.

That’s what he said in the first episode (of season 2) of Process:

Expectations are huge right now when it comes to Ivan Demidov.

And that’s normal, because it’s been a long time since the Habs have had a quality prospect like him.

It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to live up to those expectations, because if not, I have a feeling there’s going to be some frustrated fans in Montreal…

Overtime

– Speaking (in particular) of Michkov: He’s been working hard this summer to add muscle.

