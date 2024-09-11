Ivan Demidov seems to have been demoted to SKA’s 4th line

In his team’s last game in Russia, Ivan Demidov was benched.

The Habs prospect was also one of his coach’s least-used forwards.

It was too early to press the panic button, but the news about the player isn’t encouraging.

Why do I say this?

Because Demidov seems to have been demoted to the team’s fourth line.

Wow…

By demoted I mean 4th line – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) September 11, 2024

SKA plays tomorrow and that’s when we’ll be able to see where Demidov will be placed in the Russian line-up.

That said, if he’s employed on the fourth line and doesn’t spend much time on the ice, there are definitely going to be some people in town who won’t be happy.

And that includes the people who work in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

The primary objective, after all, is to see Demidov progress before he’s in a position to leave Russia for North America.

At this point, let’s not forget that the SKA coach said he had “a specific plan” in mind after talking to Kent Hughes last month.

It’s hard to believe that the Habs GM is keen to see his youngster shunned by his team, as is currently the case…

Obviously, SKA wants to win and has no obligation to Ivan Demidov or the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s just a shame to see another talented youngster being treated this way, even though we know it works like this in Europe.

Overtime

– Good. It’s finally settled!

Jani Hakanpaa signs with TOR for 1x$1.47M – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2024

– Still.

Goals per game through first 8 career seasons: 0.65 – Auston Matthews

0.62 – Alex Ovechkin It’s a game of longevity at this point. pic.twitter.com/wD1eQtAAKG – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) September 11, 2024

– Beautiful photo!

– He’s one to watch.

– Really.