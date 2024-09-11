Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov seems to have been demoted to SKA’s 4th line

 Auteur: esmith
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov seems to have been demoted to SKA’s 4th line
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

In his team’s last game in Russia, Ivan Demidov was benched.

He made just one appearance in the third period and finished the game with 10:02 to play.

The Habs prospect was also one of his coach’s least-used forwards.

It was too early to press the panic button, but the news about the player isn’t encouraging.

Why do I say this?

Because Demidov seems to have been demoted to the team’s fourth line.

Wow…

SKA plays tomorrow and that’s when we’ll be able to see where Demidov will be placed in the Russian line-up.

That said, if he’s employed on the fourth line and doesn’t spend much time on the ice, there are definitely going to be some people in town who won’t be happy.

And that includes the people who work in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

The primary objective, after all, is to see Demidov progress before he’s in a position to leave Russia for North America.

At this point, let’s not forget that the SKA coach said he had “a specific plan” in mind after talking to Kent Hughes last month.

It’s hard to believe that the Habs GM is keen to see his youngster shunned by his team, as is currently the case…

Obviously, SKA wants to win and has no obligation to Ivan Demidov or the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s just a shame to see another talented youngster being treated this way, even though we know it works like this in Europe.

Overtime

– Good. It’s finally settled!

– Still.

– Beautiful photo!

– He’s one to watch.

– Really.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content