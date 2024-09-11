Skip to content
Jonathan Marchessault: “Vegas doesn’t treat players well who deserve it”.

Credit: Getty Images
This summer, Jonathan Marchessault had to pack his bags. The forward, who spent the last seven years of his career in Vegas, headed for Nashville on the independent market.

We know that the Habs had him in their sights… but he preferred to join the Predators.

That said, we can sense that he didn’t necessarily appreciate the way negotiations went in Vegas. The club wanted to pay him until 2042, but that’s obviously not what he wanted.

And during his appearance on The Cam & Strick Podcast, Marchessault talked a bit about all this… and offered some pretty frank answers.

Of the lot, he decried the lack of loyalty in Vegas towards the organization’s key players.

Basically, Marchessault explains that the mentality in Vegas is to improve the team as much as possible no matter what sacrifices have to be made. The departure of Marc-André Fleury, who was treated like an old rag immediately after winning a Vézina trophy, is a good example.

And even if Marchessault isn’t necessarily against this mentality… you can sense that he’s got something on his mind:

There are guys who deserve to be treated well, and that’s something that doesn’t happen in Vegas. – Jonathan Marchessault

In fact, the club’s Stanley Cup triumph in 2023 shows that this approach is paying off. That said, in doing so, we can understand the frustration of the guys who helped get the club to where it is today. Marchessault, who arrived in the expansion draft, is a good example.

But as Marc Bergevin used to say, if you want loyalty… buy a dog. And Marchessault learned this well when he had to ask management if they were “really going to let him go”.

Overtime

– Stéphane Julien had kind words for Joshua Roy.

– For Tony Marinaro, Lane Hutson is a future #1 defenseman. [Sick Podcast]

– Bill Armstrong opens the door to seeing Maveric Lamoureux in the NHL this season.

– Connor McDavid wants to start his season more rested.

And speaking of McDavid, he’s only 18 points away from the 1,000 career plateau.

– Big win for the Capitales.

