Michael Hage’s touching message to his father

As we all know, Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage lost his father last year.Despite this painful loss for the 18-year-old forward, he still managed to make his mark in 2023-24 with the Chicago Steel in the USHL.

His 75 points in 54 games convinced the Habs to select him 21ᵉ overall this summer.

For next season, he will report to the University of Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA.

With the Wolverines’ departures of key players such as Frank Nazar, Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Seamus Casey, Hage should therefore have an important role.

He’ll be able to prove to the Canadians that they made the right choice in moving up the rankings to select him.

On this September 8, 2024, Hage made a beautiful message for his late father’s 50ᵉ birthday on his Instagram story.

Michael Hage posted a loving birthday message for his late father Alain pic.twitter.com/M50Doo4Imy – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 8, 2024

“Happy 50th birthday dad, I miss you more and more every day. I love you ” – Michael Hage

Losing a loved one is always difficult, but losing your father at such a young age is a whole different story.In spite of this, Hage was able to demonstrate the extent of his talent in a fine development league like the USHL.

I couldn’t even imagine playing and performing in a sport after the loss of someone close to me, let alone a loved one. I’d be far too devastated.

But don’t look at it as if Michael Hage’s future is in jeopardy because of the fragility this could cause him.

He could use this grief to transpose it into his game as additional motivation.

What’s more, he was fortunate enough to have been selected by his childhood team (and his parents’ team) and his future in the NHL looks very promising.

Let’s wait and see how well his talent translates into the NCAA this year, and into the professional ranks in the near future.

One thing’s for sure: his father is already very proud of everything he’s achieved in his young career, and will be able to accompany his son to every game he plays.

