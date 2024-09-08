Skip to content
Grant McCagg has put together a video of 50 beautiful goals by Patrik Laine in Columbus.

 Auteur: esmith
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Montreal Canadiens fans can’t wait to see the club’s newest acquisition: Patrik Laine.

It’s hard not to look forward to seeing a sharpshooter of his caliber in Habs colors.

While there are some doubts about his mental (and physical) health and commitment, there’s no denying his scoring ability.

If you need a goal, you can trust him.

And while his shooting ability is well known, his nimble hands aren’t to be overlooked either.

In the latest episode of The Sick Podcast – Recrutes hosted by Shayne Gaumond and Grant McCagg, the latter did a special episode of this week’s Habs “hopeful”.

He edited a video of Patrik Laine’s 50 beautiful goals with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patrik Laine scored only 64 goals with the Jackets.

That’s not just the 50 best goals, it’s 50 great goals when he played in Columbus.

Without a doubt, the Habs have landed a top-notch maverick in Laine.

His presence will undoubtedly help Cole Caufield reduce the pressure on his shoulders.

After all, what’s better than a good sniper? Two good snipers.

And it’s not like the Habs haven’t had an elite scorer in a long time.

The last club player to break the 50-goal plateau was Stéphane Richer…

Will Laine score 50 goals in one season in Montreal?

It’s too early to tell, but he’s definitely got the talent to do it. After all, he scored 44 goals in his second NHL season.

Another question on every Habs fan’s mind is how many goals will Laine score in 2024-25?

The answers to a recent TVA Sports poll are varied, with 6417 people taking part.

The most popular response was 30 to 39 goals (40.6%).

And while that may seem high for a guy coming back from a shoulder injury and the NHL assistance program, it’s entirely possible.

Personally, I’m more on the side of the second most popular answer: 20 to 29 goals (38.5%).

But let’s be realistic: that’s a lot of changes for the Finn since his entry into the assistance program and his injury.

We do know, however, that he feels well enough to have been released from the program (and the infirmary).

Forming a duo with Kirby Dach, I see him having a great season in Montreal and scoring at least 25 goals.

