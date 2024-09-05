Ivan Demidov to play on the third line today

That’s it: (KHL) hockey is back.

I know a lot of people won’t like it, but this year, expect Ivan Demidov’s every move to be closely scrutinized. And that’s perfectly normal.

From 2019 to 2021, there was Cole Caufield. From 2022 to 2024, there was Lane Hutson. But this year, it’s not the NCAA we’ll be looking to, but the KHL. It’s all the same.

All this to say that it’s today (10 a.m., Quebec time) that the Canadian prospect will play the first game of his regular season. He’ll be playing for SKA, the team that broke into the lineup.

He needs to know he’ll be watched.

Ivan Demidov at the pre-game skate today. SKA play their season opener vs Metallurg at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/hbqwr0YOya – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 5, 2024

What we couldn’t wait to see was the position he would play in his first game of the season. And now it’s been revealed: Demidov will play alongside veteran Evgeny Kuznetsov, who is the club’s captain.

However, for the match against Metallurg, both men will still be on the third line with Rendulic Borna. But at least they’re not on four… #Grigorenko

Ivan Demidov will play on a line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov in SKA’s season opener vs Metallurg today. The game is at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/ETJT2OYRuE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 5, 2024

Of course, that doesn’t mean they won’t play much. It’s possible that the two best-known players in the line will force their coach’s hand to use them more often.

But they’ll have to earn their playing time.

Demidov, who wants to work on his legs, is in the last year of his KHL contract. If all goes well, in a year’s time he’ll be in Quebec for the Canadiens’ training camp.

But this year, it’s via Russia that he’ll have to be followed.

Overtime

– Hello, boys.

Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase Looking good at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase Upper Deck#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XhoCaglrGO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 5, 2024

– How to improve the Canadiens’ goal differential? [NYT]

– Sean Monahan paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau yesterday.