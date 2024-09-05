Ivan Demidov building legs like Martin St-Louis

Tk, we know Martin St-Louis has legs as wide as they are long. The guys will have to skate #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/knfjus8CIt – Pascal Lapointe (@PascalLapointe_) February 9, 2022

Martin St-Louis had a successful NHL career because of his determination.In fact, he understood that no one could work harder than he to aspire to a career worthy of the name. And clearly, in light of the results, it worked.One aspect that St-Louis has always taken seriously is training. His legs were one of his greatest assets, as he was built like few men are.

Obviously, this may inspire his players to excel, too. The NHL’s 23rd-best coach has more than one trick up his sleeve…

All of which is to say that Ivan Demidov, the Habs’ top prospect, obviously seems to be inspired by St-Louis in this respect. That’s a good thing, we agree.

Asked about St-Louis’ legs by Sergei Demidov of Responsible Gaming, the Canadiens’ top prospect replied that he was working to get his legs to match those of his future coach.

If that happens… wow.

Latest from @smdemidov at @RGSafePlay. Ivan Demidov talking about his idols, Vinny Lecavalier and Martin St-Louis https://t.co/h496og775K – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) September 5, 2024

Obviously, there's a difference between saying yes to a question and bringing it up yourself. However, he said what he said, and we'll keep that in mind as we go forward.

In any case, I'll keep that in mind.

Let’s not forget that one of the things Demidov needs to improve is his skating. If he learns to go faster with the puck while dancing on the ice, he’ll be very dangerous.

Taking inspiration from Martin St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, two players who had success in Tampa Bay and can help him in Montreal, won’t be a bad thing for the Russian.

– Speaking of the Wolf: he’ll play at 10 a.m. this morning, Quebec time.

Ivan Demidov will play on the 3rd line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov in SKA’s season opener vs Metallurg today. The game is at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/PEIq8VE4va – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 5, 2024

– Funeral for the Gaudreau brothers: Monday.

Johnny & Matt Gaudreau’s funeral will be held on Monday here at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, PA. “While they are not from the parish, several members of our community are close to their families, so they have requested to have their joint Funeral Mass here.” pic.twitter.com/ioXs4UUtAb – Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 4, 2024

– Another Habs prospect who wants to learn French.

“I got a 30 day Duolingo streak going right now so hopefully I’ll be better (in French) by the time I go back (to Montreal).” – Tyler Thorpe, a Habs 5th round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft pic.twitter.com/odxWR9SgH4 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 4, 2024

Now that’s a proper toe-drag. Jean-Sébastien Dea with OT-winner! pic.twitter.com/9R1NENSRFT – KHL (@khl_eng) September 4, 2024

