Ivan Demidov building legs like Martin St-Louis

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Getty Images
Martin St-Louis had a successful NHL career because of his determination.

In fact, he understood that no one could work harder than he to aspire to a career worthy of the name. And clearly, in light of the results, it worked.

One aspect that St-Louis has always taken seriously is training. His legs were one of his greatest assets, as he was built like few men are.

Obviously, this may inspire his players to excel, too. The NHL’s 23rd-best coach has more than one trick up his sleeve…

All of which is to say that Ivan Demidov, the Habs’ top prospect, obviously seems to be inspired by St-Louis in this respect. That’s a good thing, we agree.

Asked about St-Louis’ legs by Sergei Demidov of Responsible Gaming, the Canadiens’ top prospect replied that he was working to get his legs to match those of his future coach.

If that happens… wow.

Obviously, there’s a difference between saying yes to a question and bringing it up yourself. However, he said what he said, and we’ll keep that in mind as we go forward.

In any case, I’ll keep that in mind.

Let’s not forget that one of the things Demidov needs to improve is his skating. If he learns to go faster with the puck while dancing on the ice, he’ll be very dangerous.

Taking inspiration from Martin St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier, two players who had success in Tampa Bay and can help him in Montreal, won’t be a bad thing for the Russian.

