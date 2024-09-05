Top coaching rankings: Martin St-Louis ranked 23rd

The NHL polled several of its journalists (including Jean-François Chaumont, who now works for the league’s website) to ask them to rank the NHL’s top coaches.

Basically, they were asked for a power ranking of 16 drivers.Jon Cooper and Paul Maurice, two Florida-based coaches who recently won the Stanley Cup, took the top spot. They are followed by Bruce Cassidy and Peter DeBoer (Vegas and Dallas, two other tax-free states).

For those who want the complete ranking, here it is. It’s on the NHL website.

The only Québécois in the top-16 is Jim Montgomery. The Bruins’ Montreal driver was ranked ninth by NHL journalists.

But because the journalists were voting for 16 names, there are some honorable mentions. Patrick Roy finished 17th, just ahead of Utah Hockey Club coach André Tourigny.

And Martin St-Louis? Among the eight honorable mentions, he came seventh. So, as Luc Gélinas said this morning on BPM Sports, he’s ranked 23rd.

Martin St-Louis is trying so hard not to smile and laugh after Kovacevic’s goal lmao pic.twitter.com/HH5Cd8zfp6 – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 22, 2023

Derek Van Diest (13th) is the only one of the 15 journalists to put MSL on his list.

Obviously, when you look at the rankings, you realize that the guys at the top have a lot of experience. They’re guys who’ve either won the Stanley Cup, or gone a long way in the playoffs.

St-Louis didn’t come close.

Eventually, he’ll get the chance to earn his place in the sun. If he gets the Habs to the playoffs, he’ll be more and more recognized among those who vote for such a ranking.

But in the meantime, that doesn’t mean he isn’t appreciated by his players. We often talk about the fact that St-Louis is often at the center of discussions between Habs players and those of other teams.

You’ll love the coach. – Kent Hughes to Kirby Dach after acquiring him in 2022

The guys love to play for him.

One step at a time. One day, if Martin St-Louis continues, he’ll be recognized… and in the meantime, I’m sure he doesn’t care about such a ranking, he just wants to improve his team.

Remember that MSL is one of the longest-serving coaches with his current team. He clearly has the confidence of his bosses.

