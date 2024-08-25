Logan Sawyer: Nick Brobov believes he has the talent and brains of a future top-6 player

Logan Sawyer: Nick Brobov believes he has the talent and brains of a future top-6 playerAuteur: dmiller
He’s THE name on every Habs fan’s lips right now, and rightly so.
You’re probably thinking that we couldn’t care less about these players, but it’s quite the opposite for the Habs’ recruiting team.
Just as much time and work is put into analyzing the options at the 5ᵉ echelon as those in the seventh round.
One such player in Demidov’s shadow is Logan Sawyer, who was drafted 78ᵉ by the Habs in the third round.
Well, because we learned in the Habs’ behind-the-scenes video of their draft that Sawyer was a prospect held in very high regard by management.
Bobrov made this statement when the Habs’ draft team was discussing the team’s third-round options.
It’s also worth noting that Sawyer may be a little taller than advertised on various sites (six feet, one inch, given that Bobrov can be heard referring to Sawyer as a six-foot, two-inch center).
In short, it’s all well and good to see high expectations being placed on a prospect by senior management, but what does the main player think?
Well, Sawyer, who really expected to be selected by the Habs, says himself that he believes he’s a steal for the Habs.
And he’s looking forward to proving it next season, as he explained in an excellent interview with Gregory Hamel of ToutSurLeHockey.
Logan Sawyer: “I think I’m a steal for the Canadiens, and I can’t wait to prove it” https://t.co/InundHlQvE
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) August 23, 2024
Overtime
– In case you missed anything during this past busy week.
Top #GoHabsGo stories this week:
– Projected Montreal Canadiens forward lines and defensive pairings.
– Patrik Laine trade analysis
– Arber Xhekaj’s hands were photoshopped.
– More Ivan Demidov goals
– Top prospect Lane Hutson set the bar highhttps://t.co/PdXux8gSCV
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) August 25, 2024
– A horrible, unacceptable defeat.
Final score.
Final score.#CFMTL @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/5sY9GyWTMi
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 25, 2024
– Whew.
Morning statistic: the #CFMTL is the team in the East that has allowed the most goals this season (54).
Only the Earthquakes have allowed more in the entire league (61).
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) August 25, 2024
– Unfortunately, it didn’t have much to ring.
Thanks to Eve Salvail for being with us tonight#1642MTL #IMFC #CFMTL https://t.co/DZRSw1LDBK
– 1642MTL (@1642Montreal) August 25, 2024
– He was excellent in describing the Paris Olympics.
Kéven Breton, news anchor for the Paralympic Games | The “culmination” of a passionate https://t.co/nBrcBUOGAs
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 25, 2024
– Read more.
Luguentz Dort, humble to his roots https://t.co/hngXa4lqEV
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 25, 2024