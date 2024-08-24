Yaroslav Askarov’s on-ice antics played a role in the decision to trade him.

Personally, I’ve always liked to see athletes show a bit of personality on the field. Especially in 2024, fans don’t want to see robots, they want to see guys with different personalities and emotions.

It’s more entertaining than, say, a Nikita Kucherov.

There are good and bad sides to the coin. On the good side, I don’t include the time in January 2022 when Antonio Brown (Buccaneers) took off his jersey and headed for the locker room, but I did like other moments like the time when Yaroslav Askarov made a barbell out of his net , for example. That’s just one example.

Obviously, celebrations and acts of this kind are not well received everywhere.

In Nashville, the goalie’s antics played a role in the decision to send him elsewhere.

Trotz tells 102.5 The Game that Yaroslav Askarov's on-ice antics played a little bit of a factor in wanting to move on from him

So says Barry Trotz.Yesterday, the goalkeeper was sent to San Jose. He subsequently signed a two-year contract that will earn him a total of four million dollars.

But above all, he’ll have the chance to play in the NHL. The club’s other goalies are currently Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood. Let’s just say the Russian will have the chance to play more than half the games in 2023-2024. Much to the delight of the main interested party.

Overtime

Now that this matter has been settled, we can finally turn the page. The Preds have received some good assets, Juuse Saros is officially (he was when he signed his contract) the number-one goalie of the future and Askarov will be able to play in the NHL.

