Jordan Harris knows his Columbus job isn’t set in stone

Since the Patrik Laine trade, he’s been the talk of Montreal. That’s for sure.

But let’s not forget that a good defenseman in Jordan Harris went the other way. And despite the fact that congestion at the blue line in Columbus isn’t as bad as it is in Montreal, Harris doesn’t take his position in the top-6 for granted.

In fact, he wants to give 100% every time he plays, and prove from the start of camp that he has a regular place among the Jackets’ back line.

Jordan Harris wants to earn every shift Get to know the new dman by listening to Wednesday’s episode of The Inside Edge on your favorite pod provider! https://t.co/Wdme5wkY1e

https://t.co/P4S9wSZnFY@FirstMerchants | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/X69SY2VgQO – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 24, 2024

If he started the season with the Habs, he’d be fighting for a roster spot every night. Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj, Justin Barron, Lane Hutson and Harris would have vied for three spots.

Because Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and David Savard already have guaranteed positions…

In Columbus, there are also some good defensemen, but apart from Zach Werenski, Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov, let’s just say that Harris has the skills to play not just in the top-6, but even in the top-4.

It remains to be seen how he will be used by his new coaching staff.

As the former Canadiens defenseman explains in the video above, the reason he’s had such a successful career so far is that he’s always had to work hard to earn his place. He’s never been the best defender, but he’s always shown that he’s got his heart in the right place. He explains that he’s a third-round pick (which is good), but he was always behind top defensemen and first- or second-round prospects, for example.

Sometimes, having a few bumps in the road can prove beneficial down the road. The defender’s journey is proof of that.

Overtime

– No doubt about it.

– Laine at Roope Hintz’s wedding.

Roope Hintz got married and wore one of the suits of all-time (h/t @strangesoups) pic.twitter.com/pR8MaqMY0n – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 24, 2024

– At least that…

Barry Bonds enters the Pirates Hall of Fame https://t.co/Q71xa4uZvv – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 24, 2024

– Denis Shapovalov speaks his mind.

“I love how the rules are the rules… until they’re not” A player who isn’t ejected after hitting a fan in a gesture of frustration? The irony wasn’t lost on Shapovalov … https://t.co/QB5PtAPhXg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 24, 2024

– He needs to start thinking about his health.