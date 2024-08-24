Skip to content
Actor Keanu Reeves signs OHL contract

 Auteur: mgarcia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Keanu Reeves is probably one of America’s best-known actors. Best known for his role as John Wick, he is extremely popular and loved by the public.

The 59-year-old Canadian has a solid reputation.

Why am I telling you about Reeves today? Well, it has to do with hockey.

Earlier this week, the actor signed a one-day contract with… the Windsor Spitfires.

Yes, we’re talking about an OHL team (and therefore, a junior team).

In fact, even though he’s signed a player’s contract, we obviously understand that he’ll never play for the Spitfires. Instead, he did it for a good cause, signing items that are up for auction.

Proceeds will go to the Windsor-Essex Canadian Mental Health Association, a local organization.

That said, Reeves didn’t choose the Spitfires just like that. In fact, at the time, the actor was a young goalkeeper who tried out for the team in Windsor.

Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from pursuing his career, so he never got to play for the Spitfires.

However, Reeves was finally able to sign a contract with the team in the last few days… and he took the opportunity to sign an array of items that are up for auction.

At the time of writing, the highest bid for them was just over $20,000. That’s quite something.

In short, a rather unusual piece of news… but it’s a great way for Reeves to make a dream come true and give back to the next generation in the process.

And for one day, the Spitfires will have a 59-year-old in their line-up. Proof that you’re never too old to join a junior team, hehe.

See this post on Instagram

