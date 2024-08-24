Skip to content
McGroarty in the pros: Michael Hage may have a bigger role at Michigan University

Credit: Getty Images

Last Saturday, I told you that the National Hockey League’s off-season was far too quiet, and that a lot of things would have to happen in the next month.

Well, here we are exactly one week later, and I guess I was right.

It’s been an action-packed week, with three NHL trades completed, plus two offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues that were not matched by the Edmonton Oilers.

Obviously, on Monday, Patrik Laine became a member of the Montreal Canadiens, then, on Thursday, Rutger McGroarty finally left the Winnipeg Jets to join the Pittsburgh Penguins, and finally, yesterday, another big deal came to fruition, as goaltender Yaroslav Askarov headed for San Jose.

In short, we’ve really been spoiled over the past week.

And what’s also important to note is that each of these transactions had a big impact on several levels, even for teams other than the two involved in the deal.

Indeed, the Rutger McGroarty transaction has had or could have an impact on the Montreal Canadiens.

Could it? How’s that?

Well, the trade allowed McGroarty to sign his NHL entry-level contract, confirming that he’ll be turning pro next season.

This confirms his departure from the University of Michigan in the NCAA, a team for which a certain Michael Hage will be playing next season.

McGroarty’s departure could mean a bigger role for Hage in his rookie season with the University of Michigan.

Indeed, with McGroarty graduating to the pros, the door is wide open for Hage to establish himself at center with the University of Michigan.

In fact, if things go well for Hage, he could very well move to the center of the first line.

McGroarty was really the star of this team, so now, with his departure, the University of Michigan finds itself with a pretty open line-up at first glance.

There are no standout names on offense (or defense, or in front of the net), which could really allow Hage to stand out as one of the best players on this roster.

Even though this will be his first season in the NCAA, Hage could very well already have a very important role in the Michigan line-up.

In short, this is good news for the Habs, who will absolutely want Hage to benefit from excellent development.

Hage’s performance will be one to watch very closely in the NCAA this season.

– Another fine flash from Ivan Demidov, who breaks away from two opposing players with a beautiful feint followed by a precise pass.

– An elite goalie: that’s exactly what they’ve been missing.

– A nice surprise.

– We remind you: he’s too strong.

