McGroarty in the pros: Michael Hage may have a bigger role at Michigan University

Last Saturday, I told you that the National Hockey League’s off-season was far too quiet, and that a lot of things would have to happen in the next month.
It’s been an action-packed week, with three NHL trades completed, plus two offer sheets from the St. Louis Blues that were not matched by the Edmonton Oilers.
In short, we’ve really been spoiled over the past week.
And what’s also important to note is that each of these transactions had a big impact on several levels, even for teams other than the two involved in the deal.
Could it? How’s that?
Well, the trade allowed McGroarty to sign his NHL entry-level contract, confirming that he’ll be turning pro next season.
McGroarty’s departure could mean a bigger role for Hage in his rookie season with the University of Michigan.
Hage’s performance will be one to watch very closely in the NCAA this season.
