Skip to content
News

Ivan Demidov describes himself as a combo of Jack Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov

 Auteur: jwilliams
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ivan Demidov describes himself as a combo of Jack Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The behind-the-scenes video of the draft released two days ago by the Montreal Canadiens was once again greatly appreciated by fans.

We were able to learn a lot about the club’s new young prospects, in addition to having access to several conversations that took place between the team’s executives, analysts and scouts.

It was a real treat as a video, and I would have taken much more than 26 minutes and 44 seconds of it.

Of course, the scenes featuring future Habs superstar Ivan Demidov were the most eye-catching.

He taunted Juraj Slafkovsky and confirmed to Jeff Gorton that the Habs would be crazy not to select him at No. 5.

But that’s not all.

In the various bits and pieces of Demidov’s interview with the Habs, there’s one where the young Russian prodigy talks about his style of play and who he compares himself to.

Demidov explained that, in his opinion, he was a combo between Jack Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov.

Wow, nothing less.

Obviously, Demidov’s comparison is enough to make any Habs fan salivate, as it was for the Habs management.

In fact, Vincent Lecavalier can be seen licking his lips in the video after hearing the names Hughes and Kaprizov come out of Demidov’s mouth.

It takes a lot of confidence to pull out two superstar names like that for comparison.

Kaprizov has already scored 108 points and has currently put together three seasons of 40-plus goals, while Jack Hughes has already come close to the 100-point plateau at his young age of 23.

In short, Demidov didn’t compare himself to feet of celery.

He chose to compare himself to two extremely talented players from this new generation of players who score so easily.

Obviously, this is just a comparison, and there’s no guarantee that Demidov will be as good as these two players, but all the same, Demidov’s explanations and justifications for his comparison inspire confidence.

Indeed, the young Russian prodigy compared his frequent upper-body movements to those of Hughes.

He explained that it’s the kind of feints he makes that allow him to create space for himself.

Kent Hughes himself then mentioned Lane Hutson as another player who does this kind of feinting a lot, to which Demidov replied that he had already watched highlights of the young Habs defenseman.

In short, with this behind-the-scenes video from the draft, we can’t help but appreciate Demidov even more, with his personality and confidence that are already making him a crowd favorite, despite the fact that he hasn’t even played a single NHL game yet.

Overtime

– It’s clear.

– Read more.

– Max Penkin: a name to watch in the coming years?

– Incredible.

– Up next.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content