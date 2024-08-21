“They could be surprised”: Paul Bissonnette believes in the Habs playoffs

The Canadiens have missed the playoffs for the last three NHL seasons.

The club entered a rebuilding phase after its run to the finals in the summer of 2021, and it’s been tougher on the ice ever since.

But there’s every reason to believe that things are looking up for the next few years.

The addition of Patrik Laine to the line-up should help move things forward.

We shouldn’t shout out loud that the Canadiens will automatically think about the playoffs this year, because that’s far from guaranteed, especially with the other clubs in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division… But since Patrik Laine was added to the group, there are people who believe in it.

Of the lot? Paul Bissonnette, who believes the Habs could cause “a surprise”.

The former NHL player maintains that Laine’s arrival makes things really interesting :

Last night, Mario Langlois posed a question to 98.5 FM listeners.He asked fans if the addition of Laine makes the Habs a playoff-ready club, and obviously no one thinks the same way.

But just the fact that the question has been asked shows one thing in particular since Laine’s arrival: the playoffs in Montreal are back on the agenda.

And it’s been a long time since it’s been the case.

Again, there’s no one who can guarantee the Habs a playoff spot next season.

They’ll have to be better than a lot of other good teams, and if they really want a chance, the Montreal club will have to find a way to stay healthy, because if they don’t, we can forget about the project.

On the other hand, it’s good to know that there’s a real buzz in Montreal right now.

The Habs will be exciting to watch next season, and that’s a plus compared to the situation in recent years.

