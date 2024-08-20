Skip to content
News

Tanner Pearson gets a professional trial in Vegas

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Tanner Pearson gets a professional trial in Vegas
Credit: Getty Images
The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Tuesday evening that they had offered a professional tryout to former Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson.

Pearson was an uncompensated free agent after spending last season with the Habs.

At 32, Pearson will be looking to make his mark on his fifth team since making his NHL debut. He has 285 points in 644 games in his career.

Last season, he didn’t have much luck with the Canadiens, as he was slowed down by a few injuries. His 13 points in 54 games didn’t impress any general manager to sign him to a new deal over the summer.

It’s going to be a tall order for Pearson, who has to make his mark on a team packed with talent and already $3.6 million over the salary cap.

The Canadiens acquired him from the Canucks in the summer of 2023 in return for goaltender Casey DeSmith.

More details to follow.

Overtime

– A real wall.

– Do you agree with this list?

– Not great news for Jets fans.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content