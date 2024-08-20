Tanner Pearson gets a professional trial in Vegas

Tanner Pearson gets a professional trial in VegasAuteur: dmiller
The Golden Knights have signed forward Tanner Pearson to a professional tryout agreement. #VegasBorn https://t.co/agdG9bkiOL
– Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 20, 2024
Last season, he didn’t have much luck with the Canadiens, as he was slowed down by a few injuries. His 13 points in 54 games didn’t impress any general manager to sign him to a new deal over the summer.
It’s going to be a tall order for Pearson, who has to make his mark on a team packed with talent and already $3.6 million over the salary cap.
Overtime
– A real wall.
Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault isn’t done turning heads in the QMJHL https://t.co/tKCIHyNdKL
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 20, 2024
– Do you agree with this list?
Martin Biron on TSN Sportscentre does his Atlantic Division goaltending power rankings:
1. Bobrovsky
2. Swayman
3. Vasilevskiy
4. Ullmark
5. Luukkonen
6. Montembeault
7. Woll
8. Talbot
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) August 20, 2024
– Not great news for Jets fans.
Rodgers’ “toughest” camp in 7 or 8 yearshttps://t.co/lueCFrAvbC
– RDS (@RDSca) August 20, 2024