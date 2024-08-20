Tanner Pearson gets a professional trial in Vegas

The Golden Knights have signed forward Tanner Pearson to a professional tryout agreement. #VegasBorn https://t.co/agdG9bkiOL – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 20, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Tuesday evening that they had offered a professional tryout to former Canadiens forward Tanner Pearson.Pearson was an uncompensated free agent after spending last season with the Habs.At 32, Pearson will be looking to make his mark on his fifth team since making his NHL debut. He has 285 points in 644 games in his career.

Last season, he didn’t have much luck with the Canadiens, as he was slowed down by a few injuries. His 13 points in 54 games didn’t impress any general manager to sign him to a new deal over the summer.

It’s going to be a tall order for Pearson, who has to make his mark on a team packed with talent and already $3.6 million over the salary cap.

The Canadiens acquired him from the Canucks in the summer of 2023 in return for goaltender Casey DeSmith.

